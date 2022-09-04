With every iteration of Apple’s popular iPhone, some people complain that not enough has changed from the previous model to justify an upgrade. An upgraded camera was one of the main differences between the iPhone 12 and 13.

Internally, some significant changes make the iPhone 13 faster and a smoother experience. But how will the iPhone 14 differ from previous models? If the rumors are true, it will be worth the wait.

Read on for details on one feature the iPhone 14 is rumored to include that no other device has.

Here’s the backstory

Every year, Apple executives take to a giant stage in California to explain the newest features on the latest iPhone. This year’s announcement is only a few days away, but there is still a lot that we don’t know about the iPhone 14.

Over the last few weeks, rumors about supposed features and design elements have been circulating. According to various leaked documents, the iPhone 14 has a smaller, redesigned display notch at the top.

A redesigned notch might not be enough for iPhone 13 users to upgrade. However, the latest rumor might turn that on its head. If you have ever been out in the woods, you’ll know how frustrating it can be to see the dreaded “no service” message.

The iPhone 14 will reportedly have built-in satellite phone capabilities. This means you aren’t relying on traditional mobile phone towers for coverage and making calls. Instead, in times of an emergency, when you don’t have a cell signal, you can tap into one of the overhead satellites to call for help.

Poor reception

It makes incredible sense, as numerous reports of people going missing or losing their lives because they couldn’t reach emergency services.

For example, according to NBC, a Northern California family died in February of extreme heat exhaustion and dehydration while hiking. Due to poor reception, texts and calls didn’t go through.

In a Daily Tech Update, Kim recently explained that there are 500,000 square miles in the U.S. with no cell phone signal. When a natural disaster strikes, it often destroys mobile infrastructure such as cell towers, base stations and electricity.

In a blog post, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo explains that Apple has completed hardware tests for satellite phone integration and that the iPhone 14 has “mainly emergency texting and voice services.”

If true, it will make getting the iPhone 14 well worth it. If not, SpaceX and T-Mobile are teaming up to provide users with satellite services through Starlink’s second-generation satellites.

