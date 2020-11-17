2 big reasons you might want to wait on upgrading to an iPhone 12

Buying a brand new gadget can be exciting, but early adopters are often test pilots for the rest of us. If a newly released phone, laptop or operating system comes out and it’s full of bugs, early adopters are the first to deal with the consequences.

A great example of early user remorse comes from the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The first units available for testing were riddled with problems and broke under stress. Tap or click here to see what happened to the Galaxy Fold.

Even iPhones can suffer from early production issues. While the latest iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models have gotten solid reviews from critics, users report an unusual glitch where some phones aren’t receiving text messages.

The iPhone 12 Mini, on the other hand, has a much worse issue. We’ll show you what you can do to work around these problems for now.

The case of the vanishing texts

Some iPhone 12 users experience a bug that causes messages sent via text or iMessage to disappear. This includes “green-bubbled” SMS messages between iPhones and Androids as well as group texts.

Some users claim never to receive a notification indicating that a text has been received, while others don’t get messages altogether. Others report only experiencing the issue with one or two contacts with the phone working correctly for everyone else. Very odd.

If you have an iPhone 12 or 12 Pro, you can test out your messages by texting someone you’re close to and having them confirm they received the message. Afterward, have them send you a text and confirm with them that you got it.

If your messages aren’t coming through, we have some unfortunate news: There’s no official fix yet from Apple.

Verizon users have been able to work around the problem by downloading the Verizon Message+ app, but this solution doesn’t work for everyone. Some non-Verizon users have had success after resetting network settings on the phone.

Resetting network settings is easy to do, but it will erase your history of saved Wi-Fi networks. Reset your network settings only after making sure you know the name and password for your home network.

Open the Settings app and tap General. Scroll down and tap Reset. Tap Reset Network Settings. You may be asked to enter your passcode. Tap Reset Network Settings to confirm.

Once the settings reset, wait for your phone to connect to your cellular network and then join your home Wi-Fi network. Once you’re ready, send a couple of test messages to see if the issue persists.

More likely than not, the problem is caused by a firmware issue that Apple needs to fix. Hopefully, the patch arrives soon before all of us end up missing appointments and holiday memes sent by our relatives.

A big problem for the iPhone 12 Mini

The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro aren’t the only Apple phones having trouble. The iPhone 12 Mini, released Nov. 13, has touchscreen sensitivity issues on some early models.

Users with the bug are unable to unlock or open their phones like normal after swiping up. Others say they can’t access the flashlight or camera. Other fingers seem to work fine, but using the phone one-handed appears to cause the most problems.

Plugging the phone into a charger appears to resolve the issue, and users who don’t have a case on their phone are reporting less trouble than those who do. Some users speculate this may be a conductivity or grounding issue similar to what we saw with Antennagate on the iPhone 4.

Hopefully, Apple can fix the problem if it’s software related. Otherwise, the glitch defeats the point of having a smaller iPhone: Using it with one hand. At least there are plenty of iPhone models to pick from otherwise.

