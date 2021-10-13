Have an iPhone 6S or later? Update now

The iPhone is now in its 13th iteration, but the increasing price over the years has made it difficult for some people to keep up. Some feel that they don’t need the latest and greatest gadget, and that is perfectly fine.

But just because your device is a couple of generations old doesn’t mean you should stop updating its operating system. It is often older models that hackers regularly target. Some people tend to be less concerned with patches and new features, leaving their gadgets vulnerable.

Older models sometimes also don’t have the ability to upgrade to newer versions. Apple recently said the iPhone 5 and older models wouldn’t be able to run iOS 15. So, if you have an iPhone 6S or newer, here is why you should download the latest update.

Here’s the backstory

The latest operating system for Apple’s iPhone was rolled out at the end of September, but it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. A few weeks after its release, the first incremental update came out, with iOS 15.0.1 fixing several minor bugs.

Now, a week and a half later, the second incremental software updated has been made available. iOS 15.0.2 corrects a few issues that have been frustrating users since iOS 15 was released.

The update highlights include fixes for:

Photos saved to your library from Messages could be deleted after removing the associated thread or message.

iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe may not connect to Find My Items.

AirTag might not appear in the Find My Items tab.

CarPlay may fail to open audio apps or disconnect during playback.

Device restores or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPhone 13 models.

The update also includes a security patch that prevents the “execution of arbitrary code with kernel privileges.” That means hackers can inject malicious code into your iPhone to give themselves access to all your details.

How to update your iPhone and iPad

You can easily update your iPhone 6S or later with a few simple taps. There is also an iPadOS update for your iPad, and the updating process is the same. Here’s how:

Open Settings

Tap General > Software Update

> Tap Download and Install Now

If your device isn’t fully charged, plug it into your charger while it’s being updated so it doesn’t run out of juice. If you want your device to update automatically in the future, toggle the Automatic Updates option to the ‘on’ position.

Keep reading

This new iOS 15 feature has a flaw that could put your data at risk

X

New M1 MacBook Air is on sale for the lowest price it’s ever been