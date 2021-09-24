It’s not just you: 2 major problems with Apple’s iOS 15 update

Hot on the heels of the iPhone 13 release announcement, Apple device owners got the new iOS 15 operating system. After much hype and a 2.3GB download, the software adds extra functions and tweaks others.

You can now easily share images from one place to a chat app by simply holding down and dragging the picture. A new focus mode also helps you filter notifications and apps, and an App Privacy Report lets you see how apps use permissions. Tap or click here for the best new features.

But the new iOS rollout hasn’t gone as smoothly as Apple hoped. We could very soon see the release of iOS 15.1 as the recent update introduced two significant problems leaving iPhone owners scratching their heads.

You’re probably not out of storage space

It is a relatively common occurrence with Big Tech updates for something to go wrong. Apple is no stranger to unintended consequences when it comes to software releases. With iOS 14 came numerous bugs spanning performance issues to user interface lagging.

Unfortunately, iOS 15 is facing similar issues. So, if you have been notified that your storage is almost full even though you know it’s not, don’t panic. A bug in the system is causing havoc with storage estimates.

Many iPhone users have taken to social media and support pages detailing their horrors with device storage. As many explain, when checking their storage, there is still plenty of space available. Yet, the operating system claims they are running out.

What you can do about it: At this stage, not much. If you know you have plenty of space available, you need to sit tight and wait for a patch.

iOS 15 destroying battery life

A smartphone is only good if it has enough battery power to get you through the day. Since downloading iOS 15, many users have complained that their battery life has been dramatically reduced.

While it isn’t a bug as such, there are two reasons for this. The first, as explained by several forum posters, is that iOS 15 is a heavy download. It’s about 2.3GB in size and Apple recommends that your device has at least 50% battery power and is connected to a power source when upgrading.

The mere act of downloading and installing it will eat a big chunk of remaining power. It’s a natural thing to happen and nothing to be alarmed about.

The second problem that users have reported is their batteries are being drained faster after they installed iOS 15. Unless it is a genuine bug, there is a simple explanation for this too.

What you can do about it: When a new operating system is installed, there are a lot of things that need to happen in the background. This can range from recalibrating components, reading permissions and rights, and indexing content. The process can take some time, and it will use more battery power than expected.

If you want to err on the side of caution, you can check on the status of your iPhone’s battery health. To do this, go to Settings and tap Battery. From there, tap Battery Health. If your battery displays health above 80% Maximum Capacity, there is nothing to worry about. If it’s substantially lower, take your device to an Apple Store and see if it’s time for a replacement battery.

