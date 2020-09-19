iOS 14 bug disrupts one of iPhone’s best new features

When it comes to Apple versus Android, it’s a battle between personalization and privacy. Most iPhone fans love their devices because they’re secure and easy to use. The trade-off is that iPhones aren’t as customizable. Sure, you can change default settings and other features, but when it comes to real customization, the iPhone is impossible to penetrate.

Android fans, on the other hand, can use their phones as blank slates because Android is an open-source operating system. There are tons of things you can do with Android that aren’t possible with iPhones.

Fortunately, Apple appears to be loosening the reins. The new iOS update rolled out recently and it offers a few new customizable features. Unfortunately, one of the best new features of iOS 14 isn’t working as planned right now — and it’s causing major issues.

New Apple feature goes awry

If you’re an iPhone user, you know how limited choices have been when it comes to browsers and email apps. However, the new iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 launched earlier this week and with them came some nifty new features. Tap or click here for all the details you’ll need for iOS 14.

Prior to the rollout of iOS 14, users were stuck using the default Safari browser and email apps that came with their iPhones. You could opt to download a third-party browser app, but you couldn’t dictate which app would open when you clicked on a web link or an email app.

That changed with the latest update. This version of iOS finally gives you the option to pick your own default browser and email apps on your device, and it’s a system-wide change. That means you’ll get to finally dictate which app opens for links.

You can choose from a handful of different browsers: DuckDuckGo, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Mozilla Firefox. If you want to swap out Safari for one of the new options, it’s pretty simple to change. Don’t know which browser to choose? Tap or click here to see our browser comparison to pick the best one for you.

To change your default browser:

Open Settings Scroll down and tap on the browser you wish to use Tap on Default Browser App Select the browser you wish to use

There’s just one problem, though…

The problem is, changes you make with the above steps are only temporary. If you power off your iPhone after changing your default settings, a bug will cause your phone to restore Apple’s default email and browser apps.

This issue has already been noted across several different versions of iPhone and iPad. The only way to fix it? You have to change the settings again … and again … after it’s powered back on.

Did your iPhone die from a low battery? You’ll have to change the settings. Did you power off your phone for an important meeting? Time to change the settings. Did your phone power down to avoid overheating in the sun? Your settings will need to be changed.

RELATED: 5 common iPad problems and how to fix them

You can avoid the issue by keeping your phone from powering off, which is easier said than done. There isn’t a permanent way to fix the setting, and there won’t be until Apple releases a patch for the bug. It’s unclear when that will happen, though.

Still, this is a good change, even if it’s buggy. Apple is letting users dictate what they want to use, which is a pretty big departure from its tightly-controlled stance. Once that patch is released, this new feature will likely be one of the best to roll out with the new iOS. We’ll just have to wait and see when that happens.