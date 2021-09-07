A mysterious error is bricking this popular Android phone

When you get a new phone, you naturally want to explore every function and see what it can do. It doesn’t matter if it’s an Android or iOS device, as the models are constantly updated with new features. Tap or click here for five new phone security settings that feel like secrets.

The last thing you expect is for the phone to stop working after only a few months. It might be a possibility with unknown or smaller device makers. But when you get a phone from Apple, Samsung or Google, you have a reasonable expectation that it will work for years to come.

Unfortunately, owners of these devices recently learned the hard way that it isn’t always the case. Not only did their phone stop working, but there seems to be very little to fix the problem.

Here’s the backstory

Through various message boards, online forums and Google support pages, some report a huge problem with certain models of Pixel phones.

Users have reported that Google’s Pixel 3 and 3 XL mobile devices have stopped working for no apparent reason. It seems that there is nothing the users can do either, as the device refuses to reboot. They are instead only shown a Qualcomm recovery setting called Emergency Download (EDL) mode.

Since they can’t get their phones to load properly, they can’t submit diagnostic reports to Google. “We cannot produce a bug report because the device is fully bricked. I saw some message of ‘your device is corrupted’ and after that, I never could turn it back on. It’s stuck in EDL mode,” wrote a user to Google support staff.

What you can do about your bricked phone

The short answer: unfortunately, not much. As some phones have been completely “bricked,” they will only be an expensive paperweight. Several outlets tried to recover functionality by attempting software updates, with no results.

If the issues are related to hardware components failing, there’s nothing you can do on your own. Our suggestion would be to contact Google directly or take your device back to the store where you bought it.

There are several official channels where you can inform Google that you are experiencing these problems. One of the options is to file a report on Google’s Issue Tracker. Another is to create a support ticket on the Pixel Phone Help forums.

This isn’t the first time that Google has had problems with Pixel phones and their hardware. The company recently extended the warranty for the Pixel 4 to 3 years due to hardware issues.

