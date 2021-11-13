Mobile phones are our lifeline to the outside world and loved ones. With many things dependent on them, most of us can’t afford the struggles when the battery dies. But when it does happen, a quick recharge will have you texting in no time.

If you own one of these mobile phones, though, you might not be so lucky. Every day is a race against time for certain device users, as the phone will completely lock them out when the battery is fully drained. Don’t use these recalled power banks that are fire risks.

Multiple reports have surfaced online from Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners who claim their devices stopped working when the battery died. When the device is eventually powered up again, the primary method for unlocking malfunctions.

Here’s the backstory

Reports have mentioned that the fingerprint reader gets disabled, leaving users unable to unlock and operate their devices. The issue seems to be a bug in the latest security update for Google phones.

In the company’s official Issue Tracker, a user describes in detail what happens and possible remedies. The bug doesn’t disable the fingerprint reader but rather removes all the fingerprint profiles when it dies, the user explained.

And since no fingerprints are recorded on the phone, the device can’t be unlocked. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any fix from Google right now. The only way users have reported getting back into their devices is to perform a factory reset.

This will clear the cache, remove all content from the device and delete any profiles. It will be like setting up a new device for the first time, where you can register your fingerprint again.

What to do now

If you have a Google Pixel 6 or a Pixel 6 Pro, you must ensure that your device doesn’t run out of juice. While it is not typically advised, you probably shouldn’t install the latest security update in case it is the culprit.

You also don’t want to run the risk of draining your battery unnecessarily before getting to a charger. Here are some things that you can do to get more life out of your dying phone battery:

Enabling Power saving mode by opening Settings , select Battery and device care , and tap on Power saving mode .

, select , and tap on . Lower the brightness by tapping Settings and select Display & Brightness .

and select . Turn off any Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or mobile data options.

