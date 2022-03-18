Recall alert: Flashlights recalled over burn hazard

A flashlight, first-aid kit and mobile battery pack are just some items that can help you survive any emergency. However, you don’t want any of those items to cause an emergency. While lithium-ion batteries have been blamed for injuries, several flashlights are now the subject of a recall.

That’s why you must check if your Olight Ecommerce Technology flashlight is part of the recall. If you don’t, you could end up with severe burn wounds.

Read on to see which models you need to get rid of right away and what you should do to prevent any injuries.

Here’s the backstory

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a warning to users that several flashlights from Olight Ecommerce Technology are the source of 22 reported burn injuries. In addition, the company received 127 reports of the handheld lights malfunctioning, with three people sustaining second-degree burns.

The models in the recall are:

M2R Pro – Sold in various colors, including black, camouflage, desert tan, OD green, and a Patriotic Edition.

– Sold in various colors, including black, camouflage, desert tan, OD green, and a Patriotic Edition. Warrior Mini – Sold in various colors, including black, desert tan, camouflage, spring 2 Ti, summer 2 Ti, autumn 2 Ti, and winter 2 Ti.

An investigation determined that the flashlights can automatically turn on and overheat while holstered or in a pocket. It can cause severe burn wounds and potentially be the source of a residential fire.

Olightstore.com, Amazon and smaller independent stores sold about 215,000 flashlights around the country. According to the recall notice from CPSC, the flashlights were on sale from November 2019 through November 2021 for between $48 and $120.

What you can do about it

If you have any of the recalled models, the advice from CPSC is that you immediately stop using them. Then, you must contact Olight to get a full refund in store credit or a free replacement. Until you do, here are some tips on how to stay safe:

Remove all the batteries from the flashlight and store them separately.

Ensure that the flashlights aren’t within reach of others.

If you have no other choice but to use them, remove the batteries after each use.

