New AirPods update makes it much easier to find your lost earbuds

Ever lose your car keys? If you have, you know how frustrating it can be to find something so itty bitty. Well, if car keys are difficult to find, repeat that process with a single Apple AirPod.

Apple circumvented this problem early on with quite a few of its products using the Find My app. Using GPS and Bluetooth, you can pinpoint almost exactly where your gadgets are, making it easy to locate them.

Well, a new update may make your life simpler than ever. If you’ve lost an AirPod, depending on what product you’ve purchased, they could now be a little easier to find.

Here’s the backstory

Apple recently released a new firmware update for its premier products, including AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. If you own one of these items, the update could help you find that pesky lost AirPod in no time.

Previously, you were able to find the location when your AirPods last synced with your iPhone or force them to make a noise to alert you. But the new update goes far beyond that.

Now you can activate Lost Mode if you misplace your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, which uses Bluetooth on every Apple device in the area to alert you of their location. As soon they are within Bluetooth range of another Apple product, you’ll receive a notification of their location.

The AirTags feature

In addition to Lost Mode, a new feature similar to the services provided with AirTags will give on-screen prompts showing you if your AirPods are near, far away, or if you are right on top of them.

If you are worried you may not notice your AirPods are missing, the new update also sends you a notification if you leave them somewhere by accident.

For more explicit details on how the new update works with the existing network, head here.

How do I update them?

If you own AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, they’ll automatically update when they sync with your iPhone. If you aren’t sure if your AirPods have updated to the latest version of the software, you can check easily:

Go to Settings on your iPhone.

on your iPhone. Choose General.

Select About.

Choose AirPods.

Look for the Firmware Versions field.

field. If it lists Firmware Version 4A400, then you are updated to the lastest version.

This is just the latest update to one of Apple’s many accessories, and there are likely to be more to follow as Apple challenges its competitors.

