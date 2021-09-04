Dell’s Labor Day sale is here! Save up to 45% with laptops starting under $250

Working from home on your slow old laptop? Or maybe your small business is running on outdated PCs that can barely get the job done. You deserve better.

Dell Technologies’ Labor Day Event is here, and you can save up to 45% on select business PCs with Windows 10 Pro. You’ll find some of the lowest prices of the year on laptops, too.

Need a solid laptop to get the job done? Kim recommends the Dell XPS 13. It has a fabulous 13.3-inch screen with no bezel, a great keyboard deck and power from Intel’s 11th-gen CPUs. These two-in-ones can fold into powerful tablets, too, and you can add in a touchscreen for even more functionality.

Looking for a powerhouse PC? At the WestStar studios, we’re big fans of the Dell OptiPlex. The 7070 Small Form Factor is our PC of choice. Right now, they’re a whopping 50% off — starting at just $679.

Run your own business? Dell servers, monitors, docks and other accessories are discounted too. And, of course, you get free shipping on everything. Win!

Don’t go it alone

Choosing a new computer can be more stressful than fun. That’s why Dell’s team of smart advisors is here to help. You can get expert advice on the right tech for your business for free.

Chat, call or email an advisor and get helpful advice to assist you in finding the right solutions. Think of this as your personal shopper. No more wondering if you made the right choice or went with a computer, server or monitor that isn’t the right fit.

Call 877-ASK-DELL for a Dell Technologies Advisor or visit Dell.com for business specials during Dell’s Labor Day Event.