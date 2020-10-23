The iPhone 12 is finally here — and it’s jam-packed with features that make last year’s iPhone 11 look downright old-fashioned. It’s faster than ever, takes better photos and comes with new ceramic-shield glass on its screen to protect it from falls.

According to Apple’s promotional data, the iPhone 12’s glass is four times stronger than before — but that doesn’t mean it’s shatter-proof. You can still crack the screen if you’re not careful, which means it’s time for a trip to the Genius Bar. Tap or click here to see how to get an appointment.

Everyone breaks their phone at some point — but how much would you be willing to pay to repair a broken iPhone 12. Well, Apple has released the official repair costs for its latest batch of phones, and we won’t sugarcoat it: They’re insanely pricey to fix! Here’s what you can expect when you drop and crack your iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 isn’t just a phone — it’s an investment

Apple has updated its repair support page to include the costs for the latest iPhone models: The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro. The iPhone 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini are not listed on the support page just yet, as both models are set to release later on in November.

But from what we can see, fixing your new iPhone will cost you a pretty penny.

According to the chart, it costs $279 for a new screen on both the 12 and 12 Pro models. This makes sense considering both phones use the same size screen and enclosure, and the number tracks with the price of last year’s iPhone 11 Pro.

But don’t forget: This is only the cost of a new screen. If your phone is severely damaged and needs to be replaced, the costs jump up significantly.

These are Apple’s out of warranty costs for damaged iPhones. External damage and liquid damage are not covered by Apple’s manufacturer warranty, and neither are issues caused by third-party repairs. Some third-party screens may not void your warranty, but other internal repairs absolutely can.

I don’t want to pay this much money for repairs! Is there another option?

Like always, Apple offers an optional extended warranty for users to buy called AppleCare +. This service gives you an additional year of support (two years total), as well as two incidents of accidental damage coverage per 12 month period.

By coverage, Apple doesn’t mean that it eats the entire cost of repairs. You still have to pay a base fee to get your screen or phone replaced — but it’s much smaller than the out of warranty costs.

Under AppleCare +, you’ll get up to two screen repairs covered for just $30 per incident. For full phone replacements, the fee is $100. AppleCare + itself costs $200 and can be bought from Apple when you purchase your phone or up to 60 days after.

If you’re planning on buying a new iPhone in the next few months, we’d recommend factoring in the cost of AppleCare + with your purchase. Unless you’re very confident about how careful you are with your tech, AppleCare+ can give you peace of mind about the drops and bumps that everyone deals with.

Alternatively, if you want extra protection for your phone, you can pick up a drop-proof case that absorbs impacts from falls.

The Speck CandyShell is an affordable choice as far as impact cases go, and it’s available in tons of cool color combinations. It features a shock-resistant inner lining that protects your phone from dangerous bumps and drops.

More importantly, it features a rubberized lip around the edge of the phone’s screen. This means your phone’s screen won’t touch the ground if it falls — which can help prevent additional cracks and scratches.

The Otterbox Defender is one of the most popular drop-proof cases on the market. It features multiple layers of plastic and a rubberized lining that takes impacts like a champ — and it even comes with a belt clip.

It also includes a dust cover for your charging port, which can prevent damaging lint from building up inside.

And if you need something more heavy-duty, this Urban Armor Gear case has you covered. Unlike the Otterbox, this multi-layered case has a metal enclosure to protect your phone from the harshest impacts.

This rugged phone case has a tradeoff: It’s pretty heavy. But if you don’t care about how much your phone weighs, it’s one of the safest places you can put it.

If you want to buy a new iPhone 12, a case, and AppleCare +, you’ll be pushing around $1,030 for the 64GB version before taxes.

Hey, nobody said owning an iPhone was cheap. But if you do want to save a little coin, Apple has some budget options that aren’t half bad.

