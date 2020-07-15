Despite how good smartphones are getting these days, they’re not designed to last forever. Just ask the millions of iPhone users who experienced performance issues on their devices due to what turned out to be an intentional throttling of power by Apple.

Back in 2017, the company came under fire for a software feature that quietly bogged down performance to prevent select iPhones from turning off automatically. The result: slow performance and additional battery issues that could not be reversed. Tap or click here to see how the scandal unfolded.

But the time has finally come to pay the piper, and Apple is setting aside $500 million in fees to settle the class-action lawsuit for iPhone throttling. If you had performance issues on one of the iPhones listed below during that time, now’s your chance to get your cut of the bill.

Apple to finally pay out for throttling phones.

If you experienced throttling-related performance issues on your iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, or SE that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later before December 21, 2017, you may be eligible for a piece of Apple’s $500 million class-action settlement.

This settlement was revealed earlier in March, but now marks the first time that claimants can actually file for compensation. Tap or click here to see more details on Apple’s settlement.

In addition to the models listed above, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus users are also eligible provided the device was running iOS 11.2 and experienced reduced performance before December 21, 2017.

Apple has denied any wrongdoing on the matter., but that’s not stopping the company from paying out to participants at this time. And it’s no wonder why: The payout is apparently woefully below the proposed $500 per person. Instead, Apple is providing cash payouts of up to $25 per eligible customer that submits a claim.

This is chump change, but what can we say, this is more-or-less how class action lawsuits unfold. When you divide the pie up in so many pieces, the portions are smaller — go figure. Tap or click here to see the equally cringeworthy payouts from the Equifax class-action settlement.

I’ll take my $25, thank you very much. How can I get in on the settlement?

If you do want to participate in the settlement, it’s relatively easy to file a claim. All you need to do is tap or click here to get started.

You’ll need your device’s serial number to verify that you owned it during the eligible time period. If you don’t have the device anymore, however, Apple can help you locate it using your Apple ID, so keep that handy as well.

Once you arrive to the settlement website, click on Submit a claim and fill in the information it requests. Once that’s completed, your documents will be ready to transmit. You may also update your claim at a later time if you wish to add additional documentation.

Customers have until October 6, 2020, to submit a claim, so don’t wait too long. The earlier you jump on board, the more likely you’ll be to get the full extent of the settlement. Otherwise, that $25 check could become a $1 check before you know it.

Of course, if you are still having performance issues on your iPhone (eligible model or not), there’s an easy fix you can try to get your device running like brand new again. Tap or click here to see a handy trick that can speed up your iPhone.