A cracked screen would make anyone upset. No matter what your station in life is, you have to be seriously stoic to not let out a gasp when your phone drops and the glass shatters.

Thankfully, there are more repair options for phones these days than ever before. For example, if you have an iPhone, you can visit an Apple Store and get full service and support from a certified technician. Tap or click here to learn how to get help at the Apple Store for your products.

But what if you own a Galaxy-branded phone? There aren’t too many Samsung stores around, and only select third-party outlets even offer repairs for these devices. Thankfully, Sprint is here to save the day with a dirt-cheap promotion that will get your phone fixed for under $100. Here’s how.

Sprint saves the Galaxy

Sprint is offering $49 screen repairs for select Samsung Galaxy smartphones for a limited time. This promotion runs from now until Feb. 9, so there isn’t much time left. But if you choose to, it’s one of the cheapest options you can find for new glass.

When you visit Sprint’s Fix My Screen website, it does state there are some limitations for the program.

The phone needs to be in working condition and be taken to a Sprint store that offers service. You’re also limited to one repair per customer, and Sprint does not guarantee a specific turnaround time — so have a backup phone ready just in case.

Sprint lists the following phone models as eligible for this program:

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

If your phone isn’t on the list, you might have to explore some other options. Luckily, Sprint has you covered in that department as well.

What if I’m not eligible?

People without qualifying handsets still have the opportunity to get something from their broken phones. The company is offering up to $150 towards a new Sprint phone for used handsets. Even if they’re not in perfect condition, it will happily pay any switching fees from your previous carrier.

Of course, this comes with a catch: You’ll need to sign up for new Sprint service, which adds a slight complication to the mix: What happens when the T-Mobile merger is finalized? Tap or click to learn more about the Sprint/T-Mobile merger.

Regardless of the route you take, it’s good to see a carrier care a bit more about its customers. $49 is excellent, compared to some phone repair costs. For example, an iPhone screen costs upwards of $200, depending on the model, and insurance through Apple will only lower it so much.

But whether it’s Sprint or T-Mobile taking care of you at the end of the day, it’s the low rates for service and support that will keep you coming back. Tap or click here to see how Komando.com rates the nation’s biggest mobile carriers.