When you think of expired items, your mind likely wanders to things like food, beauty and household products. However, computers can go bad, too … especially Google’s Chromebooks, and they’re not passing the sniff test.

Once a Chromebook reaches its Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date, it stops receiving important updates, like security patches and new features. This could leave you vulnerable to cyberattacks and other issues.

Wondering just how big of a deal this is? Here are all the details and how to safeguard your family from expired devices.

Scammed at school

Who gets hit hard when computers and tech expire? School districts.

Take California’s Torrance Unified School District. An estimated 20,000 of its Chromebooks will expire by 2030. The state’s Oakland Unified School District expects roughly 40,000 to expire within the next five years.

Schools must shell out big bucks to replace outdated devices and ensure they have current ones. Schools also have unique security requirements, which get impacted when devices aren’t up-to-date. For example, access to online state testing could be affected, which is less than ideal.

Past their prime

What’s even more surprising is that retailers still sell expired Chromebooks. Consumers are often unaware that these devices don’t come with regular security updates or new features. Although they technically function just fine, the lack of support is a major issue.

For example, you can currently buy an Asus Chromebook Flip C302 on Amazon for $550. You can also get it for $820 on Walmart’s Marketplace. This particular Chromebook reached its AUE on June 1.

A total of 13 Chromebooks expired this summer. Here’s the full list:

Acer Chromebook 11 (C771, C771T) Acer Chromebook 14 for Work (CP5-471) Acer Chromebook Tab 10 D651N AOpen Chromebook Commercial Tab Asus Chromebook Flip C302 Asus Chromebook Tablet CT100 Asus Chromebook Flip C101PA CTL Chromebook Tablet Tx1 for Education Dell Chromebook 13 (3380) HP Chromebook 13 G1 Lenovo ThinkPad 13 Samsung Chromebook Pro Samsung Chromebook Plus

Some suspect the Chromebooks were designed to be disposable. This “planned obsolescence” is a way for manufacturers to rope consumers into buying the latest and greatest products they roll out. It’s a slimy tactic common with everything from cars to cell phones.

Check the expiration date

If you already own a Chromebook, check the AUE using these steps:

Click the battery icon in the bottom right corner of the home screen.

in the bottom right corner of the home screen. Click the cog-shaped settings icon from the pop-up menu.

from the pop-up menu. In the next window, click About ChromeOS at the bottom left side. You can also find the option in the top left navigation panel or type it into the search bar.

at the bottom left side. You can also find the option in the top left navigation panel or type it into the search bar. Click Additional Details and review the message under Update Schedule .

and review the message under . You’ll see a message with the AUE if your device has not expired. If it has expired, you will see a message that reads, “This device will no longer receive software updates. You can continue using your computer but should consider upgrading.”

If you want to check the AUE on a Chromebook you’re thinking of buying, use these steps:

Head to Google’s Auto Update Policy page.

Choose a manufacturer from the list.

Search for your desired Chromebook model in the list. The AUE will be displayed next to the model number.

