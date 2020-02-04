Got an iPhone or Mac that isn’t working? You’re in luck! Unlike many of the other gadget manufacturers out there, Apple gives its users several ways to get the support they need. Just follow the company’s instructions and you’ll have your device up and running again in no time.

Well, that would be the case if it were really that easy. Between devastatingly long lines and tricky limited warranties, it can be a pain in the neck to get help if you’re not located within 10 miles of an Apple store. Tap or click here to learn how to get support at Apple Retail Stores.

But all that is about to change, thanks to a new initiative. Now, iPhone, iPad and Mac owners in select cities have the option for technicians to visit their homes for repairs. If you live in any of these locations, we’ll show you how to take advantage of this program.

Move over, Geek Squad: The Genius Bar is mobile!

Apple owners looking for product support were surprised this week to find a slew of new options available to repair their beloved devices. Previously, searching for repair centers would limit you to your local Apple Stores and not much else.

But now, residents in Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco have access to on-site technicians who go directly to your home or place of work.

There is a variable “visit fee” for this option, which comes on top of any actual repair costs, and the technicians are third-party contractors through the company Go Tech Services.

To use this option, visit GetSupport.Apple.com and select your product and issues. Then, log in with your Apple ID and provide your location. If you live in the cities mentioned above, the first repair option should be Go Tech Services, and will be marked with a truck icon. Click it to get started, then follow the on-screen prompts.

What about those of us who don’t live in a big city?

As you can see in the image above, it’s not just Go Tech Services and Apple Stores listed. Third-party repair outlets and Best Buy stores are now authorized to do Apple repairs, too, provided they pass a certification process with the company.

Any options listed on Apple’s support website are safe to visit, and will not violate your warranty (if you have one). Tap or click to see Apple’s new stance on third-party repair options.

For those who have struggled with getting support from Apple, it must be heartening to see the company change its tune on third-party repairs. That said, it still has room to grow when it comes to DIY repair options. Tap or click to see how Apple is foiling at-home battery repairs.