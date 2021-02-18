Apple Watch not charging? How to get it fixed for free

Our devices help us navigate the digital landscape. And no matter how far we go, we have everything we need to get back home.

As much as we love our gadgets, we berate them when they lose power. Sometimes the most dutiful charging habits aren’t enough. MacBook owners who experienced spotty battery performance could get a free replacement. Tap or click here to find out how.

Now Apple Watch users are having problems charging their fancy timepieces. Read on to see what Apple is doing about it.

The problem

Your Apple Watch has many functions, among them the ability to give up most of those functions to keep running. When your battery is low, you can set your watch to Power Reserve mode. While this takes away the features that make it smart, you can at least tell the time until you get to a charger.

But some Apple Watch users are reporting that their watches aren’t charging while in Power Reserve mode. If you have an Apple Watch Series 5 or SE running watchOS 7.2 or 7.3, you may be in this group.

If you’re not sure which watch you have, go to Settings > About to find out. You can also open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and go to General > About and look in the Model field.

The solution

First, make sure that your watchOS is updated to the most recent release. If your Apple Watch has watchOS 6 or later, you can install subsequent updates without your iPhone.

To update watchOS, follow these steps:

Make sure your Apple Watch is connected to Wi-Fi.

On your watch, open the Settings app.

app. Tap General > Software Update .

> . Tap Install if a software update is available, then follow the onscreen instructions.

Next, Apple says to place your watch on its charger for 30 minutes. If it still doesn’t charge, contact Apple Support to see if it qualifies for a free repair. Even if you aren’t experiencing the issue, be sure to update to watchOS 7.3.1 to try and prevent it from happening.

