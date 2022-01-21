Want a student discount from Apple? You now have to provide proof

Tech giant Apple has provided a discount to students and teachers on some devices for a long time. For 10% off the regular price, you only stated that you currently fall into the qualifying criteria. Tap or click here for the best Apple gadgets and accessories to gift or add to your wish list.

Without the need to prove your enrollment or employment institution, it left the education discount open for exploitation. While there is no telling how much money Apple missed out on, it’s fair to assume it was sizeable.

It’s no surprise that the company has quietly done something about it. Apple is now cracking down on full-price dodgers by doing away with the honor system.

Here’s the backstory

Customers need to visit the Apple Store Education website to buy anything through the program. Verification of current and newly accepted university students and teachers wasn’t previously required, and a successful purchase could net you 10% off your bill.

But going through the recommended process, a Reddit user noticed that Apple had made some changes. Seemingly over the last few days, potential buyers for educational purposes now need to verify their enrollment.

Here’s who can qualify for the discount:

University students

Students accepted into university

Parents buying for university students

Teachers and education staff at all levels

Customers are limited in the number of devices they can buy, too. The discount only applies to one desktop, one Mac mini, one laptop, two iPads and two accessories per year.

What you can do about it

If you are sure that you qualify for the discounts, the Apple Store Education website is where you need to go. But you’ll have to verify your eligibility through UNiDAYS, which Apple implemented as a security check.

To complete the process, you’ll need a personal institution email address or student ID card that the institution has issued. Here’s how:

Create an account with UNiDAYS.

Complete the details, and include the university or school you attend.

Upload your student ID to be verified, or wait for a verification email from UNiDAYS.

When your student ID card clears verification, you can purchase selected Apple products.

It’s good to remember that Apple products aren’t the only devices you can get at a discount. The UNiDAYS platform provides students with discounts on various products, devices and services.

Here are some of the tech deals available right now:

Amazon Music at 99 cents for 3 months.

20% off Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speakers

Up to 25% off select Logitech products

Up to $400 off select Dell PCs

Select Samsung devices are available at up to 30% off

