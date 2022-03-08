Apple reveals $429 iPhone, 60% faster iPad and powerful new Mac

Big Tech loves big announcements. Whether it’s a virtual or in-person event, companies want the world to know what they’ve been up to. Apple is known for its large-scale events, which have included the unveiling of the iPod, iPhone, iPad and more.

Last October, Apple announced the third-generation AirPods, which use Apple’s new spatial audio. The MacBook Pro got new sizes and a powerful M1 chip. The HomePod mini got some new colors. Tap or click here for our report on the announcement.

Apple’s first hardware event of the new year took place Tuesday. As expected, the Cupertino company unveiled a new budget-friendly iPhone and other products. Read on for our rundown of Apple’s Peak Performance event.

iPhone SE

Apple

The latest entry in Apple’s budget-friendly SE line now uses the A15 Bionic chip (the same one that powers the iPhone 13), which improves photography, gaming and augmented reality experiences. 5G comes to the SE with faster uploads and downloads and lower latency.

The new iPhone SE has longer battery life than the previous generation and older 4.7-inch iPhone models. It’s compatible with Qi-certified chargers for wireless charging and supports fast charging. The third-generation iPhone SE has the classic Home Button with TouchID.

The new iPhone SE starts at $429 and is available for preorder beginning Friday, March 11, with availability beginning Friday, March 18.

iPad Air

Apple

The fifth-generation iPad Air gets the M1 chip from the iPad Pro, which means 60% faster performance and 2x faster graphics performance than the previous iPad Air. Now with 5G, the iPad Air can reach speeds of up to 3.5Gbps.

The USB-C port now charges twice as fast with data transfers up to 10Gbps. The 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage automatically pans to keep you in view during video calls. The 12MP Wide rear camera can shoot in 4K. The iPad Air is compatible with the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil 2.

The iPad Air starts at $599 and is available to preorder beginning Friday, March 11. It will be available beginning on Friday, March 18.

Mac Studio/Studio Display

Apple

The Mac Studio desktop is powered by the M1 Max or M1 Ultra chip, which gives faster CPU and graphics performance than the Mac Pro. It includes four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10Gb Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port and a pro audio jack. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 are standard.

The Studio Display is a 27-inch 5K retina display packed with an A13 Bionic chip, 12MP Ultra Wide camera, three-microphone array and six-speaker sound system. Three USB-C ports deliver speeds up to 10Gbps. A Thunderbolt port lets you connect the Studio Display to your Mac with a single cable or charge your MacBook. The Studio Display is compatible with the Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse.

The Mac Studio starts at $1,999, and the Studio Display starts at $1,599. Both are available to order today at apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app. They will arrive to customers and be available in stores beginning Friday, March 18.

Honorable mentions

The iPhone 13 Pro Max gets a new alpine green color option, while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are now available in green.

“Friday Night Baseball” is a weekly doubleheader (two Major League Baseball games) with live pre and post-game shows that will be available on Apple TV+ once the regular season starts.

