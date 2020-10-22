When it comes to Apple versus Android, it’s a battle between personalization and privacy. Most iPhone fans love their devices because they’re secure and easy to use.

Android fans, on the other hand, can use their phones as blank slates because Android is an open-source operating system. There are tons of things you can do with Android that aren’t possible with iPhones.

Apple has begun loosening the reins with the recent release of iOS 14 and while it adds new features and customizations, it’s also seen its share of bugs. This week, iOS 14.1 was released to address a number of issues, but a problem with one key new feature is still persisting.

New Apple feature goes awry

Almost a month ago, Apple previously iOS version 14.0.1 — a new download with fixes for several common bugs found in iOS 14 including:

No camera previews on iPhone 7 and 7 Plus phones

Issues connecting to familiar Wi-Fi networks

Email issues with select email providers

Images not loading in News widget

Now, iOS 14.1 has been released and comes with more bug fixes and iPhone 12 support. Unfortunately, a problematic flaw that’s been around a while is still hanging on.

With iOS 14 came the ability to select your default web browser and email client (more on that later). However, whenever you restart your iPhone the Apple programs return as the defaults. The iOS 14.0.1 update was supposed to fix that problem but it seems to be lingering, even after the iOS 14.1 update.

That means you’re stuck going back to Safari for the default web browser and Apple Mail for email. Programmer David Clarke pointed out the bug on Twitter.

It seems that every time an email or browser app is updated on iOS 14, it resets the default settings. — David Clarke (@DCOneFourSeven) October 21, 2020

Even though this frustrating flaw is still around, it’s a good idea to update to iOS 14.1. According to Apple, here are some of the improvements and bug fixes that come with it:

Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in Photos for iPhone 8 and later.

Addresses an issue where some widgets, folders and icons were showing up in reduced size on the Home Screen.

Addresses an issue where dragging widgets on the Home Screen could remove apps from folders.

Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias.

Fixes an issue that could prevent incoming calls from displaying region information.

Fixes an issue on some devices where selecting zoomed display mode and an alphanumeric passcode could result in the Lock Screen emergency call button overlapping with the text input box.

Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist.

Fixes an issue that could prevent zeroes from appearing in Calculator.

Resolves an issue where streaming video resolution could temporarily be reduced at the start of playback.

Fixes an issue that prevented setting up a family member’s Apple Watch for some users.

Resolves an issue where the Apple Watch case material was displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app.

Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable.

Improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points.

To install the update, open Settings, then tap General and Software Update. The iOS 14.1 update should be available for all users to download, just be sure to back up your iPhone first in case any problems arise.

If you’re an iPhone user, you know how limited choices have been when it comes to browsers and email apps. However, the new iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 launched earlier and with them came some nifty new features. Tap or click here for all the details you’ll need for iOS 14.

How to change default web browser and email

Prior to the rollout of iOS 14, users were stuck using the default Safari browser and email apps that came with their iPhones. You could opt to download a third-party browser app, but you couldn’t dictate which app would open when you clicked on a web link or an email app.

That changed with iOS 14. This version finally gives you the option to pick your own default browser and email apps on your device, and it’s a system-wide change. That means you’ll get to finally dictate which app opens for links.

You can choose from a handful of different browsers: DuckDuckGo, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Mozilla Firefox. If you want to swap out Safari for one of the new options, it’s pretty simple to change. Don’t know which browser to choose? Tap or click here to see our browser comparison to pick the best one for you.

To change your default browser:

Open Settings Scroll down and tap on the browser you wish to use Tap on Default Browser App Select the browser you wish to use

Once the bugs are finally worked out so your default selections actually stay put, this will be a great change. Apple is letting users dictate what they want to use, which is a pretty big departure from its previous tightly-controlled attitude. We’ll just have to wait and see when that happens.