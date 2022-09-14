It’s already been a big month for Apple. The company just unveiled the new iPhone 14, AirPods Pro and Apple Watch 8.

The Apple Watch Ultra is the largest model ever and is designed for extreme performance, while the iPhone 14 gets a satellite connection for emergencies. The new AirPods Pro will feature better noise canceling and longer battery life. Tap or click here for our coverage of all the shiny new Apple devices.

The heralded iOS 16 was just released on Monday, but Apple pushed out iOS 15.7 right alongside it in a surprise move. Here’s why you have a choice to make when it comes to getting Apple’s latest mobile operating system.

Security fixes for your iPhone and iPad

Apple’s release notes for iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7 contain important security fixes, some of which are pretty serious:

CVE-2022-32917: A hacker can take over your device. Apple says that this issue may already have been exploited.

A hacker can take over your device. Apple says that this issue may already have been exploited. CVE-2022-32883: A remote attacker can gain access to your location information.

A remote attacker can gain access to your location information. CVE-2022-32795: A remote attacker can spoof the address bar of a page.

A remote attacker can spoof the address bar of a page. CVE-2022-32868: A website may be able to track you through Safari web extensions.

A website may be able to track you through Safari web extensions. CVE-2022-32872: A person with physical access to your device may be able to access photos from the lock screen.

Here are the devices eligible for updating to iOS 15.7:

iPhone 6s and newer.

and newer. iPad Pro (all models).

(all models). iPad Air 2 and newer.

and newer. iPad 5th generation and newer.

generation and newer. iPad mini 4 and newer.

and newer. iPod touch (7th generation).

To update your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch, go to Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install.

You can skip to iOS 16 if your device is eligible

If you want to wait for iOS 16 to get some mileage before updating, you’ll be fine with iO5 15.7 for now. The same security fixes apply to both updates.

But if you want the ability to unsend and edit text messages, customize your lock screen and check if anyone has your passwords, you can skip ahead to Apple’s new iOS. Check out more about these features here.

The following are compatible with iOS 16:

iPhone 8 and newer.

and newer. iPhone SE (second generation and newer).

To update your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install.

Apple’s leaving an unusually high number of devices out in the cold regarding iOS 16 and the upcoming iPadOS 16. Tap or click here to see which devices are losing support.

Still hanging on to your ancient Apple devices?

These updates show that Apple isn’t done with iOS 15 just yet. But even older models are still being supported.

Just last month, the Cupertino company released an update for iOS 12, which came nearly a year after the last one. iOS 12.5.6 fixes a flaw that hackers can use to craft malicious websites to lure victims. Tap or click here for details and instructions on keeping your older devices safe.

