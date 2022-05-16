When it comes to your phone, developers release regular operating system updates to fix bugs, iron out known issues, improve performance, and patch security gaps.

Some updates also add new features. Apple recently announced iMovie 3.0 for iPhone and iPad. This adds two new modes to the free video editing app to make it easier to create your dream footage. Tap or click here to learn more.

iOS 15 launched last year with more privacy and productivity features, FaceTime tools, camera upgrades, sharing options and more. Apple’s been releasing incremental updates to the OS, and we’ve now reached iOS 15.5, which comes with security patches and changes for the Apple Cash card and Apple Podcast.

What you get

In March, Apple rolled out iOS 15.4 and introduced a bunch of new emojis, the ability to use Face ID while wearing masks, and a gender-neutral voice option for Siri. Universal Control was also added to let you move between a Mac and an iPad with a single mouse or keyboard. Tap or click here to learn more.

The tech giant just released iOS 15.5, a smaller update that brings some enhancements and fixes to your iPhone. Here are some of the updates:

Send and Request buttons are added to the Wallet app. This makes it easier to quickly send or request money using your Apple Cash card.

and buttons are added to the app. This makes it easier to quickly send or request money using your card. Apple also fixed a HomeKit bug related to home automations not being triggered by people arriving or leaving.

bug related to home automations not being triggered by people arriving or leaving. The Apple Podcast app now limits the number of episodes stored on your phone, and older episodes will automatically be deleted.

The updated OS also adds nearly 30 security fixes, including flaws that allow malicious apps to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Check out the full list of security fixes here.

To update your iPhone, go to Settings > General Software Update > Download and Install.

Apple’s other releases

iPadOS 15.5 also launched with the same updates and fixes as iOS 15.5. To update your iPad, go to Settings > General Software Update > Download and Install.

WatchOS 8.6 brings support for the ECG (electrocardiogram) app for Apple Watch Series 4 or later users in Mexico. The update adds support for irregular heart rhythm notifications for those users.

To update your Apple Watch:

Open Settings on your Apple Watch .

on your . Tap General .

. Tap Software Update .

. Tap Install .

. Tap OK.

Open the Watch app on your iPhone and agree to the Terms & Conditions.

app on your iPhone and agree to the Terms & Conditions. On your Apple Watch, tap Download & Install.

macOS Monterey 12.4 includes an update to the Podcast app to limit the number of episodes you can store on your Mac while also deleting older ones. It also includes support for the Studio Display firmware version 15.5, which is available as a separate update. This improves webcam quality.

To update your Mac, click the Apple icon on the menu bar and click System Preferences > Software Update.

