There’s nothing like an app that boosts productivity and communication, especially when it’s as fun and collaborative as a new tool from Apple.

Along with a few other fun freebies, iPhone users updating to iOS 16.2 will now have a helpful new app automatically installed on their devices. Freeform is an interactive sandbox whiteboard that can be shared effortlessly with friends, family or professional colleagues.

Read on to discover why we’re excited about this new Apple tool. If you’ve already got the update, we encourage you to try it ASAP.

Why you and your friends need to try Apple Freeform

Apple Freeform was recently in beta testing but is officially ready for public consumption. With iOS 16.2, Freeform is now a native iPhone app. Meaning that all iPhone users will have it when they make their next update. What is Freeform, though, and why should you care?

Freeform is Apple’s take on a collaborative whiteboard app. It exists as a blank slate that can include external media like photos and even things like FaceTime calls.

You are, of course, free to stick with only the app’s writing and drawing features, of which there are many. You can jot, sketch and add typewritten sticky notes to your board, as are any collaborators you invite into the festivities.

The possibilities are endless here. We can think of many ways to use Apple Freeform, including:

Moodboards for creative projects.

Brainstorming during a Zoom meeting.

Journaling, including bullet journals.

Long-distance Pictionary.

Digital love notes to your favorite person.

Whether you’re in the app doodling by yourself or using it as a larger-than-life group chat canvas, it’s perfect.

How to get Freeform on iPhone, iPad, and your computer

Freeform is now available for iPhone, iPad, and your desktop Mac or laptop. To get it, you’ll need to update to:

iOS 16.2.

iPadOS 16.2.

macOS 13.1.

Here’s how to update your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch:

Open Settings .

. Tap General .

. Select Software Update .

. Tap Install Now.

Instead of Install Now, you might see Download and Install. If so, select that option to download the update. Then, enter your passcode and select Install Now.

Here’s how to update macOS:

Click on the Apple menu in the corner of the screen.

in the corner of the screen. Tap System Preferences .

. In the following menu, click Software Update .

. Then, click Update Now or Upgrade Now.

Freeform is the ultimate choice when you need a virtual mind space to map out ideas with your team. It also opens the door to a healthy amount of wasting time, though, so we encourage you to explore the app for all it’s worth.

