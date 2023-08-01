Apple makes some expensive gadgets, from $550 headphones to the Mac Pro that starts at $6,999 (and maxes out at a cool $53,000). But that’s nothing compared to how much collectors’ items have sold for.

Check this list, and then we’ll all be kicking ourselves for not tucking one of these treasures in the closet when they came out. Seriously tempted to do that with a Vision Pro headset.

The creme de la creme

The prototype of Apple’s first computer, Apple Computer A, went for $700,000 last year. Co-founder Steve Wozniak soldered it by hand in 1976.

last year. Co-founder Steve Wozniak soldered it by hand in 1976. A fully-functional Apple computer, the first product under the Apple name, went for $460,000 in 2020.

in 2020. Ah, the holy grail. A factory-sealed 4G iPhone (the original model) sold for $190,000 recently. The tiny-storage model was discontinued after two months, so they’re extra rare.

recently. The tiny-storage model was discontinued after two months, so they’re extra rare. The Apple VideoPad 2 never made it to production, but the prototype of the personal digital assistant sold for $14,000 in 2021.

in 2021. Before the Apple Watch was the WristMac. OK, it’s not an Apple device, but it did work with Macintosh’s AppleTalk. The Seiko watch went for $7,500 in 2021.

👟 I had to include this one. Steve Jobs’ old Birkenstocks went for $200,000 at auction last year. A pair of sneakers made specifically for Apple employees are up for sale right now if you have a spare $50,000.