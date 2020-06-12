If you have an old Android smartphone there are plenty of reasons to think about upgrading. Not only do newer models have more impressive features like better cameras and more storage space, but you also don’t have to worry about vulnerabilities specific to old devices.

We recently found out about a security flaw found on every gadget running Android 9 and earlier. Tap or click here to find out how to patch that flaw.

Another reason to love newer models is the chance to test-drive the latest version of the Android operating system before the general public. In fact, Android 11 beta is rolling out right now to people in the know. Keep reading to find out what’s new to the OS and how to get your hands on it.

What to expect with Android 11 beta

Android 11 beta is available right now for certain phones, and you’ll see three major themes: privacy, people and controls. Let’s take a deep dive into what that means.

Privacy

Android 11 gives you more control over sensitive permissions, and developers are working to keep devices more secure through faster updates. Here are some things to look forward to:

One-time permission allows you to give an app access to your device’s microphone, camera or location, just that one time. The app can request permissions again the next time it is used. Right now, you need a separate (paid) app to accomplish that.

allows you to give an app access to your device’s microphone, camera or location, just that one time. The app can request permissions again the next time it is used. Right now, you need a separate (paid) app to accomplish that. Permissions auto-reset: If you haven’t used an app for an extended period of time, Android 11 will “auto-reset” all of the runtime permissions associated with it and notify you when it does. That means unused apps will no longer have access to your location, camera or microphone. You can grant permissions again the next time you use the app.

If you haven’t used an app for an extended period of time, Android 11 will “auto-reset” all of the runtime permissions associated with it and notify you when it does. That means unused apps will no longer have access to your location, camera or microphone. You can grant permissions again the next time you use the app. Google Play System Updates launched last year and lets Google expedite updates of core OS components to devices in the Android ecosystem. Android 11 more than doubled the number of updatable modules, and those 12 new modules will help improve privacy, security and consistency for both you and developers.

People

Developers are rethinking the way you communicate using your phone, building an OS that can recognize and prioritize the most important people in your life. Here’s how.

Conversation notifications will appear in a dedicated section at the top of the shade, with a new design and conversation specific actions. You’ll be able to open a conversation as a bubble, create a conversation shortcut on the home screen or set a reminder.

will appear in a dedicated section at the top of the shade, with a new design and conversation specific actions. You’ll be able to open a conversation as a bubble, create a conversation shortcut on the home screen or set a reminder. Bubbles will help you keep conversations in view and accessible while multitasking. Messaging and chat apps will be able to use this feature.

will help you keep conversations in view and accessible while multitasking. Messaging and chat apps will be able to use this feature. Voice Access, for people who control their phone entirely by voice, now includes an on-device visual cortex that understands screen content and context and generates labels and access points for accessibility commands.

Controls

Device Controls make it faster and easier to access and control your connected devices. Now, by simply long pressing the power button, you’re able to bring up device controls instantly and in one place.

make it faster and easier to access and control your connected devices. Now, by simply long pressing the power button, you’re able to bring up device controls instantly and in one place. Media Controls allow you to switch the output device for audio or video content, whether it be headphones, speakers or your TV.

Those are just a few key features you can expect with Android 11 beta. There are many more. You can check out Google’s blog with full details on the release here.

As we said, the beta version is available now. The public version of Android 11 is expected sometime this year. If you don’t want to wait, you can sign up for the Android Beta Program to get your hands on it right away.

How to enroll in the Android Beta Program

Android Beta for Pixel offers you a way to try pre-release versions of Android and test-drive its new features. The feedback you provide will help identify and fix issues and make the platform even better. Registered devices will automatically receive updates for the latest beta version of Android.

If you were previously enrolled in the Android 10 Beta Program, you need to enroll again to get Android 11. Previous enrollment does not carry over.

Before enrolling

You need to know the updates that you’ll receive as part of this program are pre-release versions and may contain errors and defects that can affect how your smartphone performs.

And you won’t be able to unenroll and revert back to an older public release version of Android without first wiping all locally saved data on your device. You may also encounter issues restoring a backup. It’s recommended that you review the latest known issues before enrolling in Android Beta. Click here to see the known issues.

Another thing to keep in mind is you will not receive separate monthly security updates while on a beta build. If you still want to enroll, we have instructions next.

Here’s how you can enroll

Sign in to your Google Account to see a list of your eligible devices. Eligible devices that you have signed into with your Google account as the primary user will appear. To see a list of accounts on your device navigate to Settings > Accounts > Google.

Here is the list of currently eligible devices:

Pixel 2

Pixel 2 XL

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

After you opt-in and accept the Android Beta Program Terms of Service, you can start sharing your thoughts about Android 11 directly from your device and by joining the Android Beta Program Reddit community here.

You can stay in the Android Beta Program beyond the initial 11 release to preview future Android 11 updates. They may include bug fixes, feature updates and improvements to performance and stability. If you choose, you can receive pre-release updates as they become available automatically. When the program ends, you’ll start receiving regular public updates again.

There’s a lot to unpack here. Once you weigh the exciting new features against potential bugs that you’ll have to deal with, is it worth joining the Beta Program? That’s something only you can answer, but there’s nothing wrong with a little adventure in life.