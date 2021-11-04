This Alexa trick solves one of the Echo’s most annoying problems

Virtual assistants like Alexa are helpful gadgets to have around the house. They can help you with the weather, the traffic on the road, or daily reminders. Tap or click here for three great Alexa tricks. But while they do have volume controls, their responses can be rather loud.

And if you have multiple devices that answer in unison across your home, you run the risk of waking up family members when they are sleeping. That is never a good thing, but luckily there is a way to prevent grumpy outbursts of tiredness.

If you didn’t know, Amazon’s Alexa is packed with technology to make your life easier. But some settings and tweaks will benefit the entire house.

Here’s the backstory

TikTok user Alana Tsui recently explained that she figured out a way to make Alexa whisper. So, instead of the assistant blaring a response to any request, the device will use her inside voice.

Here’s how you can set answers to be whispered:

Open the Amazon Alexa app .

. Tap the More icon in the bottom right.

icon in the bottom right. Select Settings .

. Under the Alexa Preferences section, tap Voice Responses .

section, tap . Slide the toggle next to Whisper Mode to the right to enable it.

Now when you whisper to Alexa, responses will be whispered back. That’s it. You’re ready to have Alexa answer you without causing a disturbance.

“Don’t want to wake up a sleeping partner or family member when you ask her for the weather in the morning or turn off the alarm? Whisper Mode allows you to whisper to Alexa, and she’ll whisper her response back to you,” Amazon notes in the Skill description.

More Alexa tricks

Whisper Mode is for quieter responses, but you can also change Alexa’s voice and wake word. Other than the default name, you can also call her “Ziggy,” Amazon,” “Echo,” or “Computer.

When you are ready to change the wake word, it is a relatively simple process. All you need to do is say, “Alexa, change the wake word.” From there, Alexa will guide you through the rest of the process.

Here’s how to change Alexa’s voice in the app:

Open the Amazon Alexa app.

app. Tap the Devices tab at the bottom.

tab at the bottom. Select the Echo & Alexa button in the top left.

button in the top left. Choose the device you want to change Alexa’s voice on.

you want to change Alexa’s voice on. Tap the Settings cog wheel button in the upper right.

cog wheel button in the upper right. Scroll down to the option for Alexa’s Voice and select it.

and select it. Choose Original (the feminine voice) or New (the masculine voice).

If you fancy a celebrity in your home, you can do that too. By saying, “Alexa, introduce me to Melissa,” you’ll be introduced to Melissa McCarthy. Or if you say “Alexa, introduce me to Shaquille,” you’ll get to know about the former professional basketball player.

If you like what you hear, you can purchase the celebrity voices for $4.99 each. Tap or click here for details on enabling celebrity voices.

Keeping things brief

Even if you have set Alexa to whisper, sometimes answers can be a bit long-winded. Getting straight to the point will make the message clearer and shave a few minutes off of your interactions.

That is where Alexa’s Brief Mode comes in handy. You can select the option for more concise answers or just a short tone of acknowledgment through a couple of taps. Here’s how to set it up:

Open the Alexa app.

Tap More and select Settings .

and select . Under Alexa Preferences, tap Voice Responses .

. Slide the toggle next to Brief Mode to the right to enable it.

Keep reading

Have an Amazon Echo? 5 smart routines to use with Alexa

X

20 smart new Alexa commands for your Amazon Echo