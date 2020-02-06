Buying a new smartphone every year is unrealistic for most of us. Since the latest and greatest gadgets can run you nearly $1,500, it’s just not in most people’s budgets.

If the rumors are true, that might be changing soon. Apple is thought to be working on a budget iPhone that won’t break the bank.

Finally, an iPhone everyone can afford

Do you remember the iPhone SE that was released in 2016? It was built in the same style as the popular iPhone 5S, but with updated technology. This way, you were able to get the latest tech inside an old-school-looking device.

Even better, it was affordable. You were able to purchase one for under $400, and many retailers offered discounts that let you get it for even less.

Now, Apple is rumored to be making a new budget iPhone. It’s speculated that the new gadget is going to be called the iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9.

You can expect to see the new iPhone hit shelves in March at a price point starting at $399. Instead of looking like an older iPhone 5S, the new model is supposed to be designed like the iPhone 8.

It’s going to have the latest tech inside, too. It will have a 4.7-inch LCD display and the A13 chip. That’s the same chip featured in Apple’s iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, so you don’t have to worry about losing speed.

The new iPhone is also expected to include 3GB of RAM and will offer Touch ID, moving away from Face ID. If you’re a fan of the Home button, you’re in luck; it’s expected to be available once again at the bottom of the screen.

Those are just some of the specs that are rumored to be included with the iPhone SE 2. We'll keep you posted on further details as they come in.

iPhone 12 models later this fall

If the budget-friendly iPhone isn’t your style and you’d rather wait for Apple’s big release later this fall, there is speculation on three new models. There will be two versions of the iPhone 12 and an iPhone 12 Pro.

Check out the following video detailing the iPhone 12 3D mock-up.

The iPhone 12 models will be announced officially later this year, and will most likely be available at their usual time in September.

It’s an exciting time to be an Apple fan. You have your choice of a budget iPhone or go full steam ahead with the iPhone 12. Which one will you choose?