Jobs are hard to come by right now thanks to a mix of layoffs, furloughs and closings happening across almost all industries. A record number of people — over 22 million in the last month alone — have applied for unemployment benefits thanks to the economic hit we’ve sustained.

Thankfully, not all hope is lost as companies like Amazon and Walmart have increased the number of open positions they need to fill. If you’re looking for a new job, one of these companies may have a position that’s right for you. Let’s take a look.

Who’s hiring?

While this pandemic has done a number on our country’s economy, there is light at the end of the tunnel for those who out of work. Some companies have increased the number of open positions they’re hiring for. Back in March, Amazon announced the company would be hiring 100,000 new employees and just last week, added another 75,000 openings.

Below is a list of other big chains looking to hire thousands of employees.

What kinds of positions open at Walmart?

That brings us to Walmart. The company recently completed the hiring process for 150,000 new employees in response to increased consumer demand. Now, it’s looking to fill 50,000 more open positions at Walmart stores, Sam’s Club locations and distribution centers.

So, what types of jobs are available? The short answer is, it varies, though many of them are temporary or part-time. If you’re looking for a job you can acquire quickly to help supplement your income until the economy stabilizes, this could be a solid option.

Right now, there are positions open for everything from stocker, backroom and receiving associates to sales associates and cashiers at both Sam’s and Walmart stores. There are also open distribution center jobs and supervisor or management positions available.

While 85% of these jobs are classified as temporary, there is a chance that they could convert to full-time roles. That’s according to Donna Morris, Walmart executive vice president and chief people officer, who recently addressed the new round of hiring.

How do I apply?

Walmart has made it simple to apply for its open positions and still maintain a proper social distance thanks to its online career portal and text application options. So, don’t head up to your local Walmart or Sam’s store to apply for a job.

To apply for a position:

Visit the Walmart careers website to find open positions and apply

Text “jobs” to 240240

Before you apply, you’ll want to make sure you can complete the job duties that are outlined for each position. You can find a list of job duties in the description for each open position on Walmart’s career website.

You’ll also need to provide the typical information asked for with any application: your date of birth, Social Security Number or other proof of your right to work in the U.S., work history and any other information that could be pertinent to the hiring process.

It’s often a quick turnaround from application to the job offer, according to Morris, because Walmart has expedited the hiring process to help quickly fill open positions. Applicants can be hired in as little as 24 hours. While this might not be your dream job, it is a good way to help make it through these troubled times.

