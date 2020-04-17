Staying healthy and stopping the spread of germs comes down to, more than anything, diligence.

You know you should wear a mask in public, sanitize your deliveries and wash your hands — for 20 seconds with hot, soapy water — as much as possible. But what about your tech?

Your phone is filthy under normal circumstances, and now it’s more important than ever to keep your belongings squeaky clean. If you’re running low on disinfecting wipes or worried about getting your phone wet, these high-tech sanitizers can help.

Kill bacteria with these UV phone sanitizers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has emphasized the importance of regularly washing your hands to protect against coronavirus. It’s also advising everyone to keep their surroundings as clean as possible at the office and at home with approved disinfectants.

One piece of tech that is grimier than you might think is your phone. Think about how often you’re handling your phone and all the places you take it with you, including the bathroom.

Yep, they’re germ-infested, no matter how often you clean them. That’s why it’s a good idea to incorporate a UV phone sanitizer to help kill all that bacteria and keep it clean when it’s not in use. Here are a few options.

1. Works with any device

If you’ve been paying attention, you know coronavirus hysteria has led to store shelves emptying out fast. Hand sanitizer, bottles of water and even toilet paper are still hard to find. Well, UV light phone sanitizers are also in high demand, so if you want one you should order soon.

Amazon still has a few options available and this affordable, portable option from Mikosi works for all iPhone and Android models. In fact, it’s safe to sanitize anything that fits inside.

While killing 99.9% of germs, UV-C light can get to the microorganisms that hide in crevices where even cleaning wipes can’t reach. Just press the clean switch to start sterilizing and the machine will automatically stop when it’s finished.

2. Revolutionary bacteria-zapping technology

This UV phone sanitizer doesn’t just kill germs — it charges your phone, too. This Haobuy model supports wireless charging for QI-enabled phones and can accommodate a phone up to 6.6 inches.

Chemical wipes do a fine job of killing bacteria, but they don’t perform as well at killing germs on your phone. Uneven surfaces can leave germs alive while UV sanitizers give a consistent kill 100% of the time.

3. One of the fastest sanitizers around

HoMedics UV-clean phone sanitizer is one of the fastest on the market. With two UV-C Germicidal LED’s at 70 cycles per charge, completely surround your phone for optimal sanitizing in just 30 seconds per side.

After use, conveniently collapse the device for easy transportation in your purse, suitcase, gym bag and more. This sanitizer kills up to 99.9% of bacteria.

4. For the serious germaphobe

This HoMedics is even more robust. It’s also one of the best reviewed in stock on Amazon, so get your hands on it while you can.

Its compact design allows you to place it anywhere in your home and it blends right into everyday life. You can sterilize and disinfect any item that fits into the compartment .

It’s up to all of us to stop the spread of COVID-19. Using tech like UV phone sanitizers is a great way to help keep your devices as clean as possible. Oh, and don’t forget to wash your hands.

