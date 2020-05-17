Aside from an unprecedented death rate for a modern pandemic in the U.S., one of the worst effects of COVID-19 has been its impact on the job market. More than 36.5 million jobs have been lost since the start of the crisis, and that number continues to rise as the situation drags on.

Not every state and industry have been impacted equally, either. While brick-and-mortar retail and hospitality have suffered tremendously, essential businesses and work-from-home positions have soldiered on in spite of the impact. Tap or click here to see which work-from-home jobs are still hiring right now.

If you want a better idea of the true scale of job losses in America, this digital map explains the situation on a state-by-state basis. Do you know where your state ranks in terms of job losses and unemployment claims?

A staggering scale of loss

The COVID-19 crisis has put an end to countless businesses and careers across the world, and America is no exception to this economic scourge. More than 3 million people filed jobless claims in the last week alone, and the number is probably even higher than our employment agencies can fully verify.

But each region of the U.S. experienced the effects of the virus differently, and some states featured greater job loss than others. This is due to the uneven spread of both industries and workers in different parts of the country, as well as population density operating costs for businesses.

See for yourself how your state ranks

If you’re curious to see how your state stacks up, this digital map from WalletHub can show you where each state ranks against the others in terms of unemployment. You might be surprised at which state comes first.

But the information goes much deeper than just the map you see above. If you visit WalletHub’s portal for the unemployment map, you’ll get detailed metrics on unemployment from different ranges of time. For example, Connecticut may have come first during the past week, but since the start of the crisis, Georgia takes the cake.

Larger states can also skew the perception of loss somewhat. While other parts of Nevada may have lost fewer jobs overall, unemployment in Las Vegas dwarfs the losses across the rest of the state. To see a city-by-city comparison, tap or click here to check out WalletHub’s report on the ground.

I’m looking for work right now. What are my options?

As it stands, there are still several companies hiring at the moment. Many of these jobs are work-from-home careers, but several essential companies like grocery stores and Amazon itself are looking for workers — even as states begin the process of reopening.

Here are some of the jobs you can apply for right now:

Adobe: The developers and creators behind programs like Photoshop and Flash, Adobe is looking for remote workers to help with technical support, business solutions and senior customer service representatives in the healthcare domain.

Amazon: Most of Amazon’s recent hires included delivery drivers and warehouse workers. But the company is still offering several work-from-home positions for human resources and management.

Healthline Media: An online resource for health and wellness information. Healthline Media is looking for full-time content workers and medical personnel.

K12: Provides online educational programs for kids in kindergarten through the 12th grade. K12 is currently looking for instructors that can work remotely with students who are learning from home.

Robert Half International: One of the largest staffing companies in America, Robert Half International is now hiring corporate-level positions, and can pair you with other positions if your resume is a good match

UnitedHealth Group: One of the nation’s biggest insurance providers, UnitedHealth Group is currently hiring care nurses and other essential workers.

In addition, delivery services like UberEats, GrubHub, Postmates and DoorDash are all hiring new drivers due to increased demand. For the complete list of companies still hiring at the moment, tap or click here to see what’s available.

How can I keep track of the latest COVID-19 news?

Maps can give a more accurate picture of the damage caused by COVID-19 in our country, particularly in the realm of infection and economic effects. If you want to follow the spread of the virus and keep up with the latest news, tap or click here to see the website you need to set as your new homepage.

Staying in-the-know can help you prepare for additional aftershocks, and potentially urge you to stock up on protective equipment or job applications. Knowledge is power, after all, and it’s one of the best ways to feel some control during these strange times.

Just make sure to unplug and give your mind a rest every so often. Your mental health is important, too!

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have regarding a medical condition, advice, or health objectives.