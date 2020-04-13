The number of unemployed Americans is at its highest since the Great Depression. Not only did 17 million workers file for unemployment in the past few weeks, but nearly a third of Americans couldn’t manage to make rent on the first of the month.

Thankfully, Congress’ CARES Act is starting to kick into gear. This legislation provides significant financial aid for businesses, as well as direct payments of $1,200 for single taxpayers and $2,400 for married taxpayers filing jointly. Tap or click to see how you can qualify even if you didn’t file taxes.

These stimulus checks are hotly anticipated across the country, but the IRS only started formally outlining the process recently. Soon, you’ll be able to track the status of your refund and submit direct deposit information so you can get it faster on the web. Here’s how.

Help is on the way

The IRS plans to begin distributing stimulus checks to Americans as soon as this week, starting with people who already have direct deposit information set up with the tax bureau.

On social media, numerous users have reported seeing alerts pop up in their bank accounts about stimulus checks clearing as early as April 15, although it’s unlikely everyone will get their checks in such a short window. Tap or click here to see how much you’ll be getting.

These stimulus checks require no signup or action to be taken, as the information is pulled from your 2018 or 2019 tax returns. Those without direct deposit information on file will have their checks printed and mailed, but this may take several more weeks to arrive than the direct deposit option.

This might sound troublesome for people who’ve moved or are unsure if their bank information is on file. But thankfully, the IRS is thinking ahead and providing an option for taxpayers to track the status of their stimulus check and provide any missing information.

Tracking your stimulus check

The IRS announced that it will be creating a new online portal for taxpayers “…who have previously filed but not provided direct deposit information to the IRS.” Through this secure portal, taxpayers can provide their bank information and expedite the stimulus check’s arrival.

In addition to providing bank info, users will also be able to see the exact status of their stimulus, along with the date it’s scheduled to be disbursed. For those receiving paper checks, you will be able to see when it was mailed.

This portal is supposed to be available for taxpayers to access by April 17. You can visit the landing page for the portal by tapping or clicking here, and clicking on Get My Payment link when it’s available.

Before getting paid, don’t get scammed

This stimulus check is a bright spot in an otherwise dark time, but a number of scammers and cybercriminals are putting in effort to ruin it for everyone.

The IRS has posted a detailed warning about the number of coronavirus and stimulus-related scams circulating, and are urging taxpayers to use their best judgment to avoid falling for them. Tap or click here to see the scams to watch out for.

This includes ignoring robocalls, emails or letters asking for money or personal information. Don’t forget that the IRS will never ask for your bank account or Social Security Number over an insecure channel like this, and will only accept that kind of data through an encrypted website that you visit — like the one it’s releasing this month.

The arrival of your check may seem far off, but once that money arrives, it’ll help soothe some of the economic pain everyone’s feeling. We’ll be updating this story with more information as it comes in, including how to use the online tracker the IRS provides.

All that’s left now is the wait. Are we there yet?

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have regarding a medical condition, advice, or health objectives.