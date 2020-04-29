We’ve been dealing with a new way of life for nearly two months and let’s be honest, it can be a struggle. Even simple routines like picking up groceries have become a headache due to social distancing restrictions and lack of in-stock items.

More people than ever before are now placing online orders for curbside pickup or delivery. In fact, according to Adobe Analytics, curbside pickup orders surged over 200% this month when compared to last April. But, as with deliveries of any nature, you need to know how to safely place orders as well as disinfect packages when they get to your home. Tap or click here for essential safety tips.

Unfortunately, things don’t look like they will be getting better in the immediate future. In fact, things could be going further downhill as fears of the supply chain breaking down increase leading to a potential meat shortage.

Disruption in the supply chain

One of the first ways Americans were impacted by coronavirus was empty grocery store shelves, unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11 and many people started panic buying immediately. Even before that, face masks and toilet paper were flying off store shelves.

Just a few days after the pandemic declaration, walking into your local grocery store may have been a shocking eye-opener. Fresh meat was in short supply. In addition toilet paper and masks, paper towels, eggs, flour, hand soap, hand sanitizer and many cleaning products were disappearing faster than store employees could restock.

While some items that were in short supply early on have finally made their way back to stores, toilet paper is shockingly still mostly absent. Fortunately, there are ways to make your own if you’re in dire need. Tap or click here for ways to make your own toilet paper.

Even though meat has gradually been made available again, there’s a chance it could disappear soon. Packing plants across the country have recently had outbreaks of COVID-19 with employees which have led to the slowing of production and in some cases plant closures.

That’s why there are new fears of a disruption in the supply chain. Chairman of the board of Tyson Foods, John H. Tyson, published an open letter in The New York Times this week saying his company can’t guarantee to keep food factories open. Warning, “The food supply chain is breaking.”

Thread: On Sunday, John H. Tyson, chairman of Tyson Foods, published a front-page newspaper ad with an ominous message: “The food supply chain is breaking.”



It was a frightening dispatch from a major meatpacker. But there’s more to the story. 1/https://t.co/AKkfOXcP43 pic.twitter.com/1mPtgWYxbX — The Counter (@TheCounter) April 27, 2020

In the letter, Tyson said, “The food supply chain is vulnerable. As pork, beef, and chicken plants are being forced to close, even for short periods of time, millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain. There will be limited supply of our products available in grocery stores until we are able to reopen our facilities that are currently closed.”

A dire warning indeed. Even if stores have the things you’re looking to buy, getting them might be an adventure.

In these strange times, you may have already altered the way you shop for groceries, again, now opting for curbside pickup or delivery. However, as you probably know, you need to reserve a time slot to get your groceries. And that’s where the problem lies.

Remember the last time you ordered concert tickets to see your favorite band and ended up with nose-bleed seats because scalpers were able to snatch up all the good ones? That’s now happening with online grocery orders. Tech-savvy shoppers are now creating bots that help them reserve available times for deliveries and curbside pickup orders. Believe it or not, that’s where we’re at in the world, a place where grocery deliveries have replaced the desire for concert tickets.

App helps find high-demand items

Are you running out of things like eggs, canned goods, dried beans, flour and other high-demand items? You’re not alone, as many Americans are having the same issues. The good news is there is now an app that can help you track essential items down and know exactly when they are available in your area.

The crowdsourcing app is called OurStreets and relies on users to report and track essential supplies at neighborhood stores. It’s designed to make shopping trips more efficient and safe.

OurStreets

A new support feature was recently added that lets you set automated reminders so you won’t forget to share what was in stock after your shopping trips. You’ll also find other helpful information on the app like dangerous driving conditions in the area and mobility issues, like blocked bike lanes and crosswalks.

The app is free for both Apple and Android users. Tap or click here to download the OurStreets app for iOS. Tap or click here to download the OurStreets app for Android.

There is another way for you to find out what’s available online. A site called NowInStock crawls Amazon and other online retailers to report inventory the moment it comes in. Sign up for alerts and stay informed when new batches of toilet paper hit Amazon’s warehouses. Tap or click here for more details.

No one knows exactly when all the pandemic will end. But, with helpful tools like NowInStock and the OurStreets app we can navigate this pandemic a little easier. Remember, stay calm, don’t hoard, keep washing those hands and we’ll make it through this together.

