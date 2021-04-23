These amazing light bulbs banish germs, viruses and odors every time you turn them on

No one has ever walked into a smelly house and thought, “Wow, I’m glad to be here!” We want our homes to be fresh and clean. Even more important, we need them to be safe.

It’s not good to breathe in things like mold, pollen, smog, bacteria and viruses. Aside from air purifiers that cost $1,000 or more, what can you do? The solution is as simple as turning on the light.

Pure-Light LED light bulbs clean the air of all those things and more, leaving your home fresh and clean-smelling. Pure-Light is being used in schools, government buildings, assisted living facilities, doctor’s offices and now it’s available for your home. Keep reading for a special discount just for Kim’s listeners.

How does Pure-Light work?

Nature uses a process called Titanium Dioxide Photocatalysis. Stick with us here; this really is interesting stuff. This process produces super oxygen molecules that clean the air of pathogens and toxic pollutions.

Pure-Light has taken that technology and adapted it into light bulbs coated with an ultra-thin, transparent coating. It reacts with light to produce super oxygen molecules. As air comes near the bulbs, it gets cleansed of bacteria, viruses, mold and pollutants.

The air also gets deodorized since almost all odors are organic compounds. That means less harmful junk in the air and no more nasty smells.

What can they do for my home?

LED bulbs have a lot of advantages over traditional bulbs. The average lifetime expectancy of Pure-Light’s bulbs is 10 years. An entire decade! They come with a five-year warranty.

Here’s a closer look at what Pure-Light bulbs can do. They can help eliminate:

Odors from pets, cooking, chemicals and even skunks

Mold and that musty mold smell

Harmful and deadly bacteria and viruses, including cold and flu viruses, MRSA, E-Coli, Salmonella and many more

Smoke, tobacco odors and burnt food smells

The musty smell of laundry that never goes away

Dangerous and deadly chemicals, including carbon monoxide, formaldehyde and pesticides

Indoor and outdoor air pollution such as smog and heavy hydrocarbons

Here’s a cool bonus: The oxygen molecules help plants grow faster and healthier, too. Cut flowers will even last longer

Take advantage of this technology in your home today

Who doesn’t want to breathe in cleaner air? Pure-Light bulbs make it easy. Just screw in a new lightbulb and you’re on your way to fresh, clean air. A single bulb costs around $25, but keep in mind, it will last for years and years. If you haven’t made the switch to LED yet, you’ll love the difference in your monthly power bill.

If you’re already using LEDs, think of this as making an investment in your home.

Go to Pure-Light.com today and give yourself and your family the gift of cleaner air. When you check out, use code KIM to save 10%.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have regarding a medical condition, advice, or health objectives.