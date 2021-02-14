COVID vaccine: Use this site to see when you’re eligible

The COVID-19 pandemic has turned our worlds upside down over the past year. Most of us have gone from social gatherings to social distancing and from office work to remote work. Even some schools have gone virtual across the nation.

The good news? There’s hope on the horizon thanks to the COVID-19 vaccines that are rolling out. We’re still in the early phases of vaccine rollouts, but many people hope to get their first shot soon.

Who, where and how you can get vaccinated differs in each state and with each phase of the rollout. Those COVID-19 vaccine scams going around sure don’t help things, either. If you’re trying to nail down when you are eligible to get immunized, a new site can help.

Here’s the backstory

If you want to find out state-specific details of the vaccination plan in your area, you now have a new tool at your disposal to help out. A site called PlanYourVaccine.com from Comcast NBCUniversal just launched, and it can help you find the information you’re looking for.

Before this site, it wasn’t easy to find a centralized source of information on COVID vaccines. Each state is handling its own vaccine rollout plan, which means different methods to navigate when looking for updated and correct information. That makes it complicated to find information pertaining to your area.

Now that this site is live, you can use it to look for updates on availability, eligibility and other factors related to the COVID-19 vaccine in your area. You can use it to find out who can get the shot, who has to wait and who’s next in the queue for getting vaccinated.

The site also provides information on distribution timelines in your area and where you can find the closest vaccination site to you. This information is beneficial right now, when vaccines are in high demand and supply is low. You can even use it to sign up for alerts on vaccine distribution changes or updates.

Want to refer a friend or family member who doesn’t speak English? No problem. This site is in English, Spanish and Mandarin, so there are a few options.

“The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is an incredibly complicated challenge, but it’s a critical step to getting our country back to normal,” Adam Miller, chief administration officer at Comcast Corporation and executive vice president at NBCUniversal, said in a statement. “We have the unique ability to leverage our considerable platforms and resources across Comcast NBCUniversal to raise awareness and help people navigate the ever-changing array of information on this issue.”

How do I use this site?

PlanYourVaccine.com is relatively easy to navigate. The homepage gives you a drop-down menu to select your state, your essential worker status (if any), your age group and whether you have a high-risk health concern.

Once you’ve inputted your information into the drop-down menu, you can navigate to the table below to see state-specific immunization information or determine where your group is on the list.

You can also opt to sign up for NBC News alerts, which you will receive as changes are made to your vaccination plan in your state and/or another state. All you have to do is enter your state and email address to sign up.

The site also offers state-specific news on vaccinations and information on requirements for the vaccine in your state. This includes information on whether you need to provide proof of residency, what you should bring with you to your appointment and whether you’ll receive proof of vaccination after your appointment.

If your state offers it, you can also use this page to sign up for an appointment to get vaccinated. If it doesn’t offer this feature, you will get information on how to sign up for a spot on the list, along with a list of pharmacies and distribution centers offering the vaccine in your state.

