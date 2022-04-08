From testing to treatment – Official website set up to find COVID info

The demand for at-home COVID-19 testing kits is still high, and it’s not always easy to find them. Though some drug stores have a supply, don’t expect it to last.

There have been millions of recalls for faulty test kits, and even worse is the proliferation of fake and overpriced tests. Even legitimate tests are being sold at a premium, and there’s no reason you should be paying ridiculous prices. Tap or click here for tips on spotting a fraudulent test kit.

The government has introduced a new website in response to the ongoing pandemic. We’ll break down some of the available resources you’ll find there.

A one-stop-shop of sorts

Need a mask? Need to find the nearest testing center? Did you know there are antiviral medications available to slow down the virus’ spread in your body?

You’ll find information on all that and more at COVID.gov. Start there and you’ll find links for more information and other government sites that’ll have what you’re looking for.

Mask up

Depending on where you live, you may not need to wear a mask anymore unless you’re in a hospital or similar situation. You’ll still need to wear one if you want to fly, and it’s a good idea to keep one on you just in case you need it.

COVID.gov links to a CDC page where you can learn about the different types of masks and their effectiveness. If you need an N95 respirator, there’s a link to find one for free.

Vaccines

Whether you’re on your first, second or booster, the link to vaccines.gov/search makes it easy to find a vaccine location. Put in your ZIP code and select the type of vaccine you’re looking for.

Treatment

The FDA has approved various treatments for emergency use authorization (EUA). This includes:

Monoclonal antibody treatments that help the immune system recognize and respond more effectively to the virus.

Oral antiviral medications that target specific parts of the virus to help reduce its multiplication and spread through the body.

If you’re at high risk of disease progression, these treatments can reduce the severity of your illness.

Testing

COVID.gov links to the government-run program for free at-home COVID-19 test kits. You can get a total of eight free COVID-19 tests online from the government. It doesn’t cost a thing, and you don’t need to provide anything more than your name and an address to ship them to. Tap or click here for more information.

The Test-to-Treat tool lets you search for a pharmacy or healthcare clinic that carries COVID-19 medications. Enter your ZIP code on the left and start your search. You can expand the radius from your location.

Once you have the results, you’ll see locations that offer both testing and antiviral pills and others that have the drugs available by prescription only. Some pharmacies and health centers can prescribe and give you medication at the same location.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have regarding a medical condition, advice, or health objectives.