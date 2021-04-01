Don’t make these mistakes with your COVID vaccine card

COVID-19 has changed the way we work, go to school, communicate and travel. It may be a while before we can go back to the way things were before the pandemic, and some things will stick around for the foreseeable future.

The COVID-19 vaccine is more readily available as more people become eligible across the country. If you’re still looking to get vaccinated, watch out for scammers looking to steal your information and money. Tap or click here to safely find an appointment for yourself.

Being vaccinated against COVID-19 will not only protect you from the virus, but it will become a requirement for travel in some circumstances. Certain airlines and countries want proof, so hold onto your vaccine card. We’ve got more details and tips below.

Use it but don’t lose it

Your vaccine card has information such as the date, type of vaccine, lot number and location of where you got the shot. The CDC recommends you keep it after your first dose, as you will need it to get your second one. And whether your vaccine required one dose or two, hold onto the card after you are finished.

Take a picture of the front and back of your card and email the images to yourself. You can also photocopy the card to keep extra copies around if you lose your original.

Regarding your original card, consider getting it laminated after your final dose. Some office supply chains such as Staples, Office Depot and OfficeMax are laminating cards for free. You can also find custom-made protective envelopes online, though you can easily make one yourself.

The COVID-19 vaccine card will not hold up to long-term storage in your pocket or wallet so take the initiative to preserve it now.

Why all the fuss?

You won’t be able to travel to some destinations without proof that you’ve been vaccinated. You won’t be able to fly with certain airline carriers no matter where you want to go either. Tap or click here for more travel tips.

More companies are announcing that they require proof of inoculation. This applies to music venues, sporting events and other large gatherings.

Looks good on paper, but digital is on the way

The need to roll out vaccinations as quickly as possible did not leave much time to set up an electronic database for the public. This will surely change at some point, however. There will likely be a smartphone app available to show proof that you have been vaccinated. A site that lets you print your card out will also likely be available.

The “vaccine passport” system will have to be accessible by millions of people and security will be a chief concern, as this does relate to medical history. So it may be a while before we see it fully implemented across the country.

New York’s Excelsior Pass has moved ahead in providing digital proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination status. The Excelsior Pass Wallet app was developed in partnership with IBM and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play. You can also print your pass from this site.

The Excelsior Pass is available to anyone vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 in the state of New York. The three types of passes include COVID-19 Vaccination Pass, COVID-19 PCR Test Pass and COVID-19 Antigen Test Pass.

What to do if you misplace your card

If you got vaccinated at a pharmacy, you could call them to get a replacement card. If you got inoculated at a mass vaccination site, it might be more complicated. Call your state health department’s immunization information system (IIS) center for help. You can also try contacting the facility that administered your vaccine.

