Finding certain supplies has been nearly impossible since the beginning of this pandemic. Going without things like toilet paper, flour and disinfectant wipes is difficult enough — but what about personal protective equipment like face masks?

This gear is important for everyday people and essential workers, but what about heroic first-responders like nurses and police who are on the front lines every day?

Many don’t have the PPE they need and are working unprotected at times. Now there’s an easy way for the rest of us to step up and lend a hand.

Help first-responders get essential equipment

First-responders across the U.S. need your help. They are battling COVID-19 on the front lines every day and many are without much-needed personal protective equipment to keep them safe from the virus.

A 100% nonprofit organization is making it easy to help get first-responders this equipment. It’s called Give Kits and was founded by Ryan Welch.

Here’s the organization’s mission statement: “America’s first-responders lack the funding and equipment needed to protect themselves, their family, and the communities they serve. Give Kits helps you to donate an essential Personal Protective Equipment Kit to the people that need it most.”

Check out this video for a quick overview of Give Kits impressive work.

How Give Kits works

The process is simple. Make a monetary donation, as an individual or a company, and Give Kits puts together kits that include face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. Those are given to firefighters, EMS and police in your local area. It’s that easy!

You even have the option to donate to specific first-responders by name, city, state or address. You can donate anonymously if you wish, as well.

Tap or click here to check out Give Kits at givekits.org and make a donation today. It could help save lives.

