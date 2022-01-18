The omicron variant is spreading rapidly and causing delays in testing for COVID-19. Long lines at healthcare clinics and pharmacies are compounded by the difficulty of obtaining at-home tests.

Making matters worse, fake at-home tests are flooding the market as scammers take advantage of increased demand. Aside from getting ripped off, a false reading from these products may prevent you from seeking treatment if you are legitimately infected.

In December, President Biden announced plans for a government-run website distributing 500 million free COVID-19 at-home tests. The site went live earlier than expected, so act fast before the tests are gone. Read on for details.

The website is up and running

Starting today, every home in the U.S. can order free at-home COVID-19 test kits from the federal government. The tests will be free to order and ship, and you don’t need to enter any payment information. And the site URL is very easy to remember: covidtests.gov.

You may want to check out the stats related to the omicron variant, such as the number of cases and the likelihood of contracting the virus. Be careful where you get this information, as scammers have jumped onboard this as well.

Free at-home COVID test details

Here are some details on the free at-home tests according to a Jan. 14 White House press briefing:

The administration is completing a contracting process for the purchase of 500 million at-home rapid tests.

More than 420 million tests are already under contract.

All the tests contracted through this program are rapid-at home tests given Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA.

500 million tests will be available to order for free at covidtests.gov.

Each residential address will be limited to four tests.

You only need to submit your name and residential mailing address. You can submit your email address for order status updates, but this is optional.

The tests will ship within 7-12 days via the United States Postal Service.

500 million additional tests may be available in the future as part of this program.

Go to covidtests.gov to order your test today.

