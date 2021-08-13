You can buy a fake vaccine card on the Dark Web – Here’s the punishment if you do

Though things may seem to be getting better, we are not through with the pandemic. Or rather, it’s not through with us. As a new Delta variant becomes the dominant COVID strain, the CDC recommends masking up and getting vaccinated.

The Delta variant, among other factors, has led to a spike in fake vaccine cards on Dark Web black markets. These types of dealings are always risky and should be avoided. Keep reading to find out why buying one is such a bad idea.

Here’s the backstory

Cybersecurity firm Check Point Research reported a rise in fake vaccination cards sold on the Dark Web. They can be had for as little as $100, they were going for $200 in March. Fake PCR tests and CDC, NHS and EU Digital COVID certificates are available for many countries, including the U.S., U.K., Switzerland, Pakistan, Netherlands, Italy, Greece, Indonesia, France and Germany.

Check Point Research

In an email to Kim Komando, CPR wrote that it saw a 257% increase in fake vaccination card sellers on Telegram since March. Group followership increased by 566% and is well into the millions.

The advertisements tout freedom to work and travel and that its cards are registered and verified with the NHS, CDC and EDU databases.

Sellers can be contacted via Telegram, WhatsApp, Wickr, Jabber or email. Payment can be made via PayPal and cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin, Monero, Dogecoin, Litecoin and Ethereum and others.

Check Point Research

Keep away from the darkness

The issue here is not so much about the decision to get the shot as much as avoiding business dealings with sellers of this type. The Dark Web is a marketplace for illegal and dangerous trade including drugs, weapons, exploitation of minors and more. Many data breach victims have their information sold there as well.

Federal authorities monitor the Dark Web and you could get involved in something big without meaning to. Tap or click here to learn about the dangers of fake vaccines sold online.

