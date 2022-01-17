At-home COVID tests: Red flags you bought a fake

We’re not out of the woods yet. The omicron variant is spreading, and more people are getting infected. This leads to a higher demand for COVID-19 tests, as evidenced by the long lines you may have seen outside testing centers.

You can schedule a test at a pharmacy or healthcare center (some take walk-ins) or even get yourself an at-home test kit. Where there’s demand, there’s a scam to be had, and this is no exception. The Better Business Bureau is warning about robocalls offering COVID tests. Tap or click here for our report.

That’s not the only thing to worry about. The Federal Trade Commission has posted guidance about the rise in fake at-home COVID tests. Read on for more.

Price hikes

At-home COVID-19 tests are not only hard to find but are being marked up in price. Even liquor stores and restaurants are getting in on the action, selling kits through food delivery apps. There are ways to find reasonable prices if you know where to look. Tap or click here for our tips and avoid getting ripped off.

Fake tests that put more than your money at risk

The FTC is also warning about fake testing kits being sold online.

“It’s not a surprise that, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, fake and unauthorized at-home testing kits are popping up online as opportunistic scammers take advantage of the spike in demand,” The FTC’s press release reads.

Beyond being scammed, these fake kits increase the risk of spreading COVID-19 for those who use them. A false reading may also prevent users from seeking out treatment.

The FTC recommends the following precautions:

Purchase only FDA-authorized tests. Check out the FDA’s lists of antigen diagnostic tests and molecular diagnostic tests to see what’s legitimate.

The FDA also has a list of fraudulent COVID-19 products with more than 200 on the list so far.

Do your research into the seller, website and company before making a purchase. Search for the name and combine it with words like scam , complaint and review to see what pops up.

, and to see what pops up. Check out reviews from a variety of sources and compare them with each other. You may see a pattern emerge.

Pay by credit card so you can dispute a charge if needed. The FTC has tips on how to do this as well.

You can read about more COVID-19 related scams at ftc.gov/coronavirus/scams-consumer-advice. If you fall victim to one of these scams or come across one, report it at reportfraud.ftc.gov.

