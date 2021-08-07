How to store your COVID vaccine card on your iPhone or Android

Vaccine passports have been a divisive topic, with opinions split down the middle whether it is the right way to go about proving you’re vaccinated. But like it or not, there must be a way for you to show your vaccination record.

Depending on the state that you live in, you could have received a cardboard vaccination card or a piece of paper. This will have all your details, like your name, where you got the shot and when they were administered.

For most people, this will be the only proof they have of being vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus must always be kept safe. Some states have investigated the possibility of linking vaccination records to digital databases, but not everyone is taking that approach.

So, if you are walking with a fragile vaccine card in your wallet, you might want to think of alternate ways of making sure it doesn’t get damaged. Luckily, technology is there to help you out.

Take a picture or scan of your card

If your instinct told you to take a picture of the card the minute you got it, well done! That is one of the best ways to ensure that you have your card handy and easily accessible. You could also use the Notes app on your iOS device. Here’s how:

Open Notes and tap the Camera icon > Scan Document. This will open the camera on your phone, and you can make a digital copy of your card. Once done, tap on the three dots in the corner and select Pin. This will make sure that it always remains at the front of the pile.

As Kim explains in an upcoming Digital Life Hack radio update, you can also do this on Android devices. Here’s how: Open the Google Drive app and tap Add, and then tap Scan. Once done, tap on the three dots to add them to Starred documents.

You could also use a traditional printer scanner and then email the document to yourself. That way, you will always have it ready in your inbox.

Other scanning apps available for iOS and Android phones will also do the trick, like the popular CamScanner app. Get the free app here for iOS. Or, here for Android.

Nationwide guidelines are few and far between, but Washington state accepts “originals, copies or photographs on a mobile device are acceptable.”

In other words, before you venture out into the world, get your vaccine card on your phone. Then check to see if other passport apps might make for quicker entry to your favorite spots.

Use a vaccination app or pass

As mentioned, some states allow you to use a mobile app to store and display your vaccination details. The state of New York makes use of the Excelsior Pass, which they developed themselves. It uses IBM’s Digital Health Pass backbone but recently came under fire for numerous privacy and security concerns.

Excelsior Pass is used in the state as a pseudo-passport, being required to enter venues like concerts, baseball games or public attractions. It stores information like vaccination type, site, and date of vaccination. You can get the free app here for iOS. Or, download it here for Android.

California has also moved towards a vaccine passport. Residents can log into the myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov website and enter their details. Once complete, you will be sent a digital version of the details that the CDC has on you.

You can save this information on your phone or show the generated QR code at a venue to verify its validity. It isn’t an app, though, and the state recommends that residents keep their paper cards handy.

If you live in a different state and want a digital copy of your vaccination record, you have several options available.

The VaxYes tool is developed by GoGetDoc and is compliant with Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) regulations. Through a simple download, it uses AES 256Bit encryption to keep your details safe. It boasts that you must go through four levels of verification to confirm your identity and validity.

If you have the CLEAR app to whizz through airport security, the company has made it easy. You can upload your data to its Health Pass function within the mobile application.

CLEAR members will be able to create a card linked to Atlantic Health System (AHS), SMART Health Card QR codes, and providers in Human API’s (HAPI’s) network. You can get the free app for iOS here. Or, download it for Android here.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have regarding a medical condition, advice, or health objectives.