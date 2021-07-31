Delta variant: Track the spread of contagious new strain with this map

Tech has a prominent role in much of our daily lives, which became apparent during the pandemic. We used the internet to order essentials, work and communicate via video chat. We also learned through virtual classrooms and more.

As the Delta variant becomes the dominant COVID strain, the CDC has updated guidance on masks, even for those vaccinated. The organization also put up an interactive map that lets you track transmission rates.

Not out of the woods yet

Guidelines for getting through the pandemic are constantly changing as new research and statistics come to light. The CDC now recommends you wear a mask indoors when in public if you are in an “area of substantial or high transmission” to protect against the Delta variant. This goes for anyone, vaccinated or otherwise.

Additionally, if you or someone in your home is elderly, has a weakened immune system or has an underlying medical condition, you should mask up no matter where you are.

A fully vaccinated status indicates two weeks have passed since your second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.

The CDC recommends you follow your state and local guidelines even if they differ from its recommendations.

Mapping out the spread

If you want to see if you live in an area with high transmission levels, the CDC’s COVID-19 Integrated County View tool can help. Tap here to view the map. Select your state and country from the pulldown menus. Make sure the Map Data is set to Level of Community Transmission and check out the map.

Red and yellow areas indicate High and Substantial levels of transmission, respectively. Use this information to determine where you need to wear a mask.

