Got vaccinated? Don’t fall for this phony post-shot survey

The entire world is dealing with the pandemic’s effects, and it’s no surprise that scammers are taking advantage. It’s an unfortunate reality we have to contend with on top of everything else.

With COVID-19 vaccine production on the rise, more and more people are searching for availability in their area. The crooks out there know this and are creating fake pages to steal information and money. Tap or click here to see how to spot and avoid these schemes.

A fake COVID-19 survey has been going around intending to steal money and information. We have the details on this scam below and how you can spot it and others like it.

False promises

The Federal Trade Commission released details on a survey being circulated via email and text. This scam asks for experience with the Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca vaccines.

A reward is offered (vaguely described as having a value of at least $90) in exchange for filling out the survey with personal information, including credit card and banking details. The FTC states that there is probably a similar scam out there for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

If you are looking to get vaccinated, there are safe ways to find the information you need. Tap or click here for three tips on finding a site near you.

The truth is that no legitimate survey will ever ask for financial details from your bank or credit cards. But before you even get to the point where your personal information is requested, watch out for these telltale signs of a scam:

Don’t tip your hand – If you get a text message from an unfamiliar number with a link, block that number and don’t click the link or call it back under any circumstances. This can invite harmful malware into your device or bring you a step closer to the scammer.

– If you get a text message from an unfamiliar number with a link, block that number and don’t click the link or call it back under any circumstances. This can invite harmful malware into your device or bring you a step closer to the scammer. Beware of phishing attempts – If you get an email with a suspicious subject line promising something too good to be true or demanding that you act fast, mark it as spam.

– If you get an email with a suspicious subject line promising something too good to be true or demanding that you act fast, mark it as spam. Stick with official sources – Never give any personal information, including email, phone numbers or financial information to anyone contacting you out of nowhere. If you are suspicious about a call or message, contact the company directly through official channels. For example, your credit card company’s phone number is on the back of your card.

– Never give any personal information, including email, phone numbers or financial information to anyone contacting you out of nowhere. If you are suspicious about a call or message, contact the company directly through official channels. For example, your credit card company’s phone number is on the back of your card. Watch for social media scams – Don’t click on any offers you find on social media promising rewards for liking, sharing or following a link. These are, more often than not, fake posts from fake pages. Tap or click here to read about a recent fake Walmart scam that circulated on Facebook.

– Don’t click on any offers you find on social media promising rewards for liking, sharing or following a link. These are, more often than not, fake posts from fake pages. Tap or click here to read about a recent fake Walmart scam that circulated on Facebook. Report scams to authorities – If you think you have been a target of a scam, you can report it to the FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov.

What to do after getting vaccinated

The CDC has a post-vaccination health checker to report any symptoms/side effects. Visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/vsafe.html to tell the CDC about your experience and get a reminder for your second vaccine dose needed.

The CDC may also follow up and contact you to check up on how you’re doing if you reported any side effects.

