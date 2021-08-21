Lost or destroyed your vaccine card? How to get a new one

The pandemic changed everything. Not only did much of the world come to a halt for a few months, but millions of Americans were forced to work from home. Many still are. And things are getting bad again with the Delta variant causing cases to spike. Tap or click here for an online tool that tracks the Delta variant.

When the COVID-19 vaccine was released, it brought about the hope that life would return to normal. It also brought about a strange new requirement: proof you’ve been vaccinated to travel, enter restaurants and public spaces.

With the introduction of vaccine cards, you easily prove that you’ve gotten your shot to come and go quickly. But what if you lose it, or it gets damaged beyond recognition? Here’s how to get a new one if you find yourself missing that handy piece of paper.

First, always keep a digital back-up

Having one copy of anything never seems to work out. That’s why we recommend you always keep a digital backup of your vaccine card. But how exactly can you do that?

You have several options, including an obvious one. Just take a picture of your vaccine card and store it in your wallet. You can do this with the help of the Note app.

If you have an iPhone, open Notes and choose the Camera icon. Then head to Scan Document. Your camera will appear, and you can make a digital copy of your vaccine card.

While Android phones don’t have the Notes app, you can use Google Drive to do the same thing. Open the Google Drive app, then choose Add. Tap Scan. Once you scan your vaccine card, you can tap on the three dots to store it with your Starred documents for easy retrieval later.

Some states also offer vaccine passes via an app. For more information on how to keep a digital backup on your card, tap or click here.

I’ve lost my original copy, now what?

Before you panic, you can get a new one if you lost your original copy and didn’t have a backup. Unfortunately, the process varies considerably based on where you live.

For example, in Arizona, you find the form to replace your card on the state website. Once you find the form, you either mail it, email it or fax it.

Emails will most likely be backed up, and mail takes forever and leaves many opportunities for people to see your sensitive data. Faxing will be the least popular option, leaving you to get a replacement quicker.

If you live in California, there’s an easy digital version you can access to save yourself the hassle of carrying around a paper card. Head here to fill out your personal details and hit submit.

If you live in Connecticut, you have several options to get a replacement, all detailed on its government website. You can call the official number for a replacement or even ask your provider. There is also a handy online option to download your new card.

What if I live somewhere else?

If you don’t live in the states listed above, you can still get a replacement. Try entering your state name along with lost COVID vaccine card on Google and see what pops up.

Be careful with the search results, though. Scammers are bound to try and trick people with malicious links. It’s best to stick with government websites or local news sites. Many local news stations have the information you need.

You might have to look for your county’s specific website, or if your state is smaller, you can look on your state website. If this doesn’t work, you can always try calling your local provider to see if they can reissue you another one.

If none of this works, contact your state’s health department for guidance.

