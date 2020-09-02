Apple and Google’s joint contact tracing program has finally launched to the world at large. And so far, it seems, the results are decidedly mixed.

Whether it’s due to low adoption rates or data security issues, contact-tracing apps just won’t seem to catch on among the general public. Tap or click here to see why some people fear these apps could lead to security trouble down the road.

But Apple and Google aren’t giving up on contact-tracing just yet. In fact, Apple is adding in a brand new exposure notification feature to iOS that doesn’t even require a third-party app to work. It’s all part of Apple’s latest iOS update, which you can download today. Here’s how you can get it, plus, we’ll show what Android fans have to look forward to on their end.

Apple integrates new exposure notifications into iOS 13 update

Apple has officially launched the latest version of iOS 13, which includes an invaluable upgrade in the fight against COVID-19. Previously, iOS 13 only included the API that would handle third-party contact tracing apps pushed by local health authorities. But now, thanks to Apple’s update, iPhones can run exposure notifications without the need to download apps.

Per Apple’s new update, dubbed “Exposure Notifications Express,” health authorities are no longer obligated to design and develop apps to handle the exchange of COVID-19 notifications and exposure data. Instead, all they need to do is provide a configuration profile directly to Apple. The iPhone will handle the rest so long as exposure notifications are on and working.

Usually, when iPhones install a provisioning profile through a business or third-party, the profile is downloaded via a website. This will likely be the case as more states adopt this time-saving method of getting exposure notifications on more phones.

Should iPhone users want to take advantage of the feature, all they need to do is open their phone’s settings, tap General and download the update under Software Update. Upon rebooting, users will be asked to turn on Exposure Notifications, which they can then agree to or not. It’s all opt-in, so using this service is thankfully not mandatory.

If you do want to turn Exposure Notifications on at a later time, all you need to do is open Settings, followed by Privacy. Then, tap Health. Notifications can then be toggled under this menu.

Android users aren’t getting left out either, by the way. They will, however, have to wait just a little bit longer. The updated Exposure Notifications Express will be available on Android systems later on in the year. We will be updating as more information arises.

Is any of this safe? Can this actually help stop the spread?

Google and Apple are steadfast about making this program work, which is why they’re making it easier for everyone to adopt. Previously, one of the biggest hurdles to effective contact-tracing programs has been widespread adoption. If the system is already on everybody’s phones, that problem becomes a thing of the past.

Unfortunately, the major issues of unsecured data exchanges won’t easily be shaken by a couple of new software updates. Some even believe these security issues have stifled the rollout of contact-tracing apps in several more states. Tap or click here to see which states have apps available.

Luckily, this new update does have one benefit: Apple and Google are directly behind it. This means you may not have the bugs and issues you’d see with a state-created application. This is a joint effort between the two companies, after all.

Will you be enabling contact tracing on your phone? At the very least, it’s one small way that ordinary people can play a part in slowing down the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Of course, if you want a more direct approach to fighting the disease, you could always look for work as a real-life contact tracer — and it pays well. Tap or click here to see if you qualify for the job.

X

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have regarding a medical condition, advice, or health objectives.