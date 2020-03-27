In the time of social distancing, it’s well-advised to stay in, but there are many essentials we can’t go without. We shouldn’t visit grocery stores because it’s impossible to keep a six-foot distance from others. Thankfully, grocery delivery services can help keep you safe.

Practicing social distancing is important, so if you’re not already, start ordering online. Not sure which service to go with? We’ve got a few options you can choose from, as well as how to stay sanitary when handling your deliveries.

Walmart Grocery

Walmart Grocery allows you to order items online from the nearest store. Try the 15-day free trial today, then subscribe for $12.95 per month or $98 annually. If you choose to subscribe, you don’t need to meet the $30 order minimum.

If you don’t want to subscribe, don’t! But then you can’t order any deliveries unless you meet that $30 minimum. There are multiple delivery times, including same-day and next day. As you might expect, the sooner the delivery, the higher the cost.

Access Walmart Grocery on your computer by visiting grocery.walmart.com or you can download the Android app from Google Play or the Apple app from the App Store.

Amazon Fresh

Visit Amazon Fresh homepage on Amazon.com or get the free Amazon app for Android or Apple. Sign into your account and check out the Fresh options from the dropdown menu just under the search bar.

If your area is supported, Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime Student members can get same-day deliveries free of charge, but they must spend a minimum of $35. If your area isn’t supported, you must make a minimum order of $50.

For non-Prime members, those who have valid SNAP EBT cards in participating states can request an invitation to use Amazon Fresh. Delivery fees will depend on what is ordered. For more information, visit the Amazon Fresh SNAP page.

Instacart

Visit the Instacart website or download the free app for Apple or Android. Instacart lets you shop at your local stores that include:

Aldi

Sprouts

Smart & Final

Costco

CVS Pharmacy

Sam’s Club

Petco

BevMo!

Albertsons

Superior Grocers

Vons

SaveMart

Foods Co.

Food Maxx

Each store sets their own prices, so there is no guarantee you’ll get the most bang for your buck, but your first delivery is free. If you like the service, try the subscription for $9.99 per month or $99 per year.

With or without a subscription, the order must meet a $10 minimum. Without a subscription, you will receive a delivery fee from $3.99-$7.99. With a subscription, spend a minimum of $35 and it can be delivered same-day at no extra charge.

Safety tips for sanitary delivery

Now that you know what shopping service to use, it’s time to learn how to properly clean your deliveries. Here are the basics:

Wear gloves and have disinfectant at the ready, sanitizing everything as you unpack, including the exterior packaging.

If you don’t have disinfectant and can’t find any in stores, isopropyl alcohol is a great substitute. Just moisten a paper towel with it.

Throw away any disposable packaging in outdoor bins.

Wash all produce in warm, soapy water.

Regardless of how you’re getting your products these days, it’s key to remember anything delivered to your home or brought out to your car is still being handled by others.

Always wash your hands after touching things others have touched, including door handles and fast food bags, avoid touching your face and practice social distancing.

