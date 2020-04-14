One of the most unsettling elements of the COVID-19 pandemic is not knowing how many people have coronavirus and ignore the signs and symptoms or check their latest cough and fever off as something entirely different.

Worse yet, some don’t even know what the COVID-19 symptoms are and have no intention of being in the know. Tap or click to learn coronavirus symptoms and prevention tips.

If you’ve paid attention over the several weeks, you understand the severity of this virus and how important it is to heed the warnings of experts and take note of any signs or symptoms you or someone you know may be experiencing. Thankfully, there are a few apps for Android that can help you track COVID-19 symptoms.

Babylon Health – Interactive Symptom Checker

You can check your symptoms with the COVID-19 Care Assistant, a chatbot from Babylon Health. Although you have to create an account, the app is free and easy to use.

To begin, launch the app, sign up for an account and click Agree to the app’s Terms and Conditions (scroll to the end of the screen and check two boxes first). Next, you will need to answer some health inquires.

Click Check symptoms and step through the questionnaire.

If your symptoms warrant attention, the Babylon Health app will direct you to make a free video appointment with a Babylon telehealth physician, which you can book 24/7. The downside, this only works with select health plans.

For anyone else, the app will recommend you go to a hospital near you. Click Find Hospitals and Google Maps will open with nearby hospitals.

If you do not have signs that indicate COVID-19, the app will recommend you come back and recheck if you develop more symptoms.

WebMD Symptom Checker

With the free (ad-supported) WebMD Symptom Checker app, you can check your symptoms quickly. It doesn’t ask for a ton of personal info and offers a collection of useful up-to-date COVID-19 related material.

To use the app, tap on Start, enter your age and gender, click Next.

Tap in the search bar and begin typing in your symptoms. Select those that best describe what you are experiencing from the pop-up menu. When finished, tap Next and choose which symptom is bothering you the most and click Next.

The app will display some possible conditions your symptoms may indicate. Click on Coronavirus and enter your ZIP and tap Search to find a local physician that can treat COVID-19.

Apple COVID-19

Although this free app, developed by Apple and the CDC, is available for iOS devices, Android users can still access the Apple COVID-19 Screening Tool online. This symptom tracking tool is similar to other COVID-19 apps in that it will ask you to answer several health questions.

The survey is short in comparison to other symptom trackers and doesn’t require personal data outside of your health situation. It offers additional COVID-19 related material and is fairly basic in its screening process.

To start Apple COVID-19 screening, merely open the website and click Start Screening button and answer each question. Tap or click here for more details.

If your symptoms indicate possible COVID-19, the app will suggest you follow up with medical personnel to get tested. Tap or click to discover three proven prevention tips you can trust.

It will further list out a few common-sense steps you should take next such as:

Self-isolate

Rest and take care

Monitor symptoms

Zoe COVID-19 Symptom Tracker

Track your symptoms with this app to help advance research on COVID-19. The free Zoe COVID-19 Symptom Tracker will ask you to report your health every day, even when you feel well. This app will require you to create an account and provide more detailed answers than comparable symptoms tracking tools.

The information you provide in the daily one minute survey will help scientists identify:

How fast the coronavirus is spreading in your area

High-risk areas in the United States

Who is at greater risk, by better understanding symptoms linked to underlying health conditions

Tap or click to reveal staggering graphs that predict when COVID-19 deaths will peak in every state.

Launch the app and click Tell me more. Tap Create account and answer whether you are in an existing study. Scroll to the bottom of the Consent screen, check both boxes and click I Agree.

Enter your email, password, optionalcontact info, and advance through the in-depth questionnaire. Once complete, theapp will inform you where your county ranks in terms of data contribution andask if you would like to share the app.

Please note these apps are for informational use only. Always seek the advice of your physician or another qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Remember we are all in this together. Heed the warnings and don’t ignore any questionable signs or symptoms.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have regarding a medical condition, advice, or health objectives.