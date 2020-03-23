The number of people infected with the coronavirus is growing every day. We all need to play a role in flattening the curve. Start by practicing social distancing and regularly washing your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

One of the main reasons people need to leave home these days is to replenish their refrigerators with groceries. If it’s time to restock, make sure to follow safety precautions. Tap or click here for ways to shop safely in-person and online.

Another reason you might need to venture out is if you feel like you’re coming down with coronavirus symptoms. Fortunately, there is good news on this front. The CDC has just launched a tool that allows you to self-check at home and guides you on what to do next.

Feeling coronavirus symptoms? Check with Clara

The COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. According to the coronavirus tracking map provided by Johns Hopkins University, as of Monday, March 23, there are nearly 36,000 confirmed cases in the U.S. and more than 470 deaths. Tap or click here to see the map.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been advising people who feel ill not to go to the hospital without speaking to a medical professional first. They ask that you first call your doctor or conduct a telemedicine visit online. Tap or click here to get a free coronavirus screening online.

Now, the CDC has launched an online tool that will guide you to help make decisions and seek appropriate medical care. Its coronavirus self-checker is a bot named Clara.

The system is not intended for the diagnosis or treatment of disease or other conditions, including COVID-19. It’s a guide to help you understand what your next step is if you’re feeling symptoms.

Clara will ask you a series of questions before determining your next move. Here are some questions you’ll be asked:

Are you ill, or caring for someone who is ill?

Where are you (they) located? – U.S. or outside the U.S?

Where in the U.S. are you (they) located? – You’ll select your state and submit.

Are you answering for yourself or someone else?

What is your age?

What is your gender?

Next, you’ll see a list of potential symptoms. Select those that apply to you.

Once you’ve finished with the symptoms section you will be given advice on what to do next. If symptoms are severe, you might be urged to go to the Emergency Department for medical attention.

While Clara isn’t perfect, it’s a quick way to get some much-needed guidance. Want to give it a try? Visit the CDC website for the coronavirus self-checker.

More coronavirus resources to look into

Apple’s Siri

Apple just announced it updated Siri with coronavirus information. Now, Siri will answer as many COVID-19 questions as possible with responses provided by the CDC and other official organizations.

If you ask Siri coronavirus-related questions, the virtual assistant might recommend apps you can find in Apple’s App Store that offer telehealth visits so you can consult a medical professional from home.

Google

Google launched a COVID-19 information and resources page over the weekend. It has tons of helpful information gathered in one place. You can find it here or going to google.com/covid19.

You’ll find things like an overview of coronavirus, what symptoms to watch for and how to prevent infection.

There’s also a section on treatments. Unfortunately, there is no specific medicine to prevent or treat coronavirus at this time, but some people may need supportive care to help them breathe.

In the help and information section, Google provides links to resources such as the CDC, the World Health Organization and more.

Not only will you find national and international resources on Google’s new site but it also tells you how to find local resources. It has state-based information, search trends related to COVID-19 and more.

Google said it will be adding additional information and resources to the site as it becomes available, so be sure to check it from time to time.

Komando.com is also a great resource for COVID-19 information. We’re doing our best to keep you up to date with everything related to the coronavirus in the tech world.