The CDC says you should avoid these 16 COVID hotspots

If you are thinking of taking a vacation soon, you may want to rethink exactly where you are going. Things have gotten a bit tricky when it comes to travel plans due to recent developments.

For the last few weeks, COVID cases have been rising globally. Florida, for instance, has seen over 21,000 new cases a day recently. The new Delta variant is said to be worse than any others we’ve seen before. Tap or click here to track the spread of this contagious new strain with this map.

Now, the CDC has come out with a list of COVID hotspots that you should avoid. Keep reading for the list of dangerous places.

Here’s the backstory

As you may have seen on the news, there have been many outbreaks throughout the U.S. lately, and they continue to grow every day. Many countries around the world have been blocking those who are unvaccinated from visiting their countries.

The CDC this past Monday added 16 destinations to their “very high” COVID-19 travel risk list, which includes Greece, Ireland and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

According to the CDC, a designation of “Level 4: Covid-19 very high” means that people should avoid traveling to these locations. Many of these places will require visitors to be fully vaccinated first. In its guidance, the CDC recommends against all international travel until you are fully vaccinated.

“Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread Covid-19. However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers might be at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading some Covid-19 variants,” the agency says.

Places to avoid

The following 16 destinations moved to the CDC’s “Level 4: Covid-19 Very High” category on August 2:

Andorra

Curaçao

Gibraltar

Greece

Guadeloupe

Iran

Ireland

Isle of Man

Kazakhstan

Lesotho

Libya

Malta

Martinique

Saint Barthelemy

Saint Martin

U.S. Virgin Islands

Along with these places are some other typically popular travel destinations on the Level 4 category (as of August 3):

Brazil

Colombia

Maldives

The Netherlands

Panama

Portugal

Seychelles

Spain

United Arab Emirates

U.K.

What should you do now?

Before you decide to travel anywhere in the world, check out the COVID-19 Travel Recommendations through the CDC’s website here.

On the website it will show you everything you know about traveling safely. There are various lists to show which destinations will be in each category by their safety in COVID numbers.

The website also noted that all air passengers coming into the U.S., including U.S. citizens, are required to have a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before they board a flight to the U.S. See the Frequently Asked Questions for more information.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have regarding a medical condition, advice, or health objectives.