So, the coronavirus outbreak has you working from home now in an effort to help flatten the curve. You’re trying to focus on the job at hand, but there is so much craziness in the world that you just want to get away for a while and check on your family and friends through Facebook.

While that might be a nice mental break and can help calm you down for a little while, it’s not exactly what’s best for business. It doesn’t matter if you’re in the office or at home, when you’re on the clock you should be focused on work. Tap or click for 7 productivity tools to improve work performance.

Distractions are so easy to get caught up with, so it should come as no surprise that companies don’t trust their workforce when it comes to working from home. That’s led some employers to take drastic actions.

Is your boss watching you?

Instead of relying on workers emailing status updates, some companies are going to the next level when it comes to keeping tabs on employees. Some are actually installing spying software on their employees’ computers that capture every keystroke and logs every website they visit.

This isn’t necessarily a new practice, either. Companies have been tracking workers in the office for years, but now it’s making its way to employees working from home, too. Tap or click here to find out how your employer sees everything you do on your device.

Axos Financial Inc. CEO Gregory Garrabrants admitted his company was doing this. He told Bloomberg News, “We have seen individuals taking unfair advantage of flexible work arrangements. If daily tasks aren’t completed, workers will be subject to disciplinary action, up to and including termination.”

Axos isn’t the only company using this type of software while many employees are working from home during the COVID-19 lockdown. Surveillance software is being used by more and more companies across the U.S.

You might think this is illegal spying, but it’s not. As long as your company discloses it’s using spying software to you upfront, it’s perfectly legal. In fact, your company may even be doing this if you’re working in the office.

Plus, it’s not just a matter of spying on workers. Some companies are justifying the use of spying software in the name of security.

By monitoring employees’ computers, companies are able to cut down on potential security breaches. As you know, security threats are everywhere and if spying software eliminates certain threats, it could be very cost-effective for an organization.

How spy software is beneficial to both sides

Life can be chaotic at times, especially when we find ourselves in situations like what we’re all going through now. If you have children who are home now that schools are being shuttered, they may need a little attending to during work hours.

But don’t let that keep you from accomplishing the job you’re being paid to do. Spend a few minutes helping the kids when necessary but be transparent with your boss and let them know when you need to step away for a minute.

When you’re done with your kids, get back to work as soon as possible and spend some extra time after hours to make up for time lost. This could be one reason tracking software could be a good thing for both you and your company. A Hubstaff employee told Bloomberg she was happy her company integrated spy software.

She said, “I can honestly say, as a Hubstaff user, that I actually like the monitoring and productivity features. I promise. So my personal advice is to use it as an advantage, as a way to prove to your manager that you’re capable of working autonomously.”

Let’s be honest, we’re all facing new challenges during these troubled times. Establishing trust between employees and their employers is the least we can do to make it through this together.