Here’s how to order an FDA-approved COVID test on Amazon

Vaccines for COVID-19 are being administered across the U.S., but infections are still at an all-time high. To make matters worse, cybercriminals are taking advantage of the vaccine to rip people off. Tap or click here for four ways scammers are out to get you.

If you’ve already been tested for COVID, you know how invasive the procedure can be. Having a swab plunged deep within your nasal cavity isn’t something to look forward to at all.

That’s why news of this new at-home test is such a welcomed development. Even better, you can get the test from Amazon and the results are delivered in a matter of hours.

Amazon delivering at-home COVID tests

In a rather amazing development, DxTerity Diagnostics has created a test-at-home COVID-19 kit, and it’s available through Amazon. You might be reluctant to do it yourself if you have been told how COVID tests are conducted.

There is no need to worry, though, as this one is a non-invasive saliva kit and has been approved by the FDA. The kit can provide you with results whether you have symptoms or not. It is the first at-home saliva kit available with Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA.

When you purchase the test kit through Amazon for $110 (or $1,000 for a 10-pack), it comes with an informational leaflet, a saliva collection receptacle and a biohazard bag.

RELATED:COVID calculator: Quiz tells you when you can get the vaccine

The cost is somewhat steep, but it includes express return overnight shipping. Once you have registered your details with DxTerity, you produce a small saliva sample into the holder. Pop that sample into the provided box, and mail it off to them.

Your results will be made available on the website within 24 to 72 hours after DxTerity has received the test.

Who is the test for?

This specific test was initially developed for large companies and corporations to conduct their own staff testing. After some tweaking, DxTerity felt that it was ready to be made available to the broader public.

“We have demonstrated the reliability and quality of our COVID-19 testing solution with big business and now we want to expand access to customers at home and small businesses. Amazon is the perfect partner for expanding access to millions of U.S. customers,” explained Bob Terbrueggen, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of DxTerity.

RELATED: See if your state has a COVID-19 exposure notification app

The test is generally for anyone who thinks that they might have COVID-19 or for people who start showing symptoms. Since it uses a saliva sample, it’s a great alternative to the very invasive nasal swab or throat test.

Convenience is also a key factor since this test is done at home and delivered through Amazon. Regular testing at medical facilities can be extremely time-consuming. And even then, results aren’t guaranteed for a couple of days.

Are there other options?

DxTerity’s test is the only one available through Amazon, but there are other options on the market as well. The FDA has also granted Emergency Use Authorization to at-home test kits from Ellume, Lucira Health and Abbott Laboratories.

Unlike DxTerity’s test, the at-home test from Ellume uses a nasal swab and processing fluid. By pairing the electronic analyzer with your smartphone, it gives you the results.

Other retailers like Costco, Walmart and Sam’s Club have also started selling at-home kits, ranging from $99 to $130.

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a small commission from qualifying purchases. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.

X

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have regarding a medical condition, advice, or health objectives.